Vancouver has been named one of the world’s best big cities due to various factors, including its ethnic diversity and food selection.

The honour was bestowed by Condé Nast Traveler, which recently published its readers’ choice awards for the world’s best cities.

Over half a million people voted in the 37th edition of this survey, which was divided into big and small cities. Victoria won big for small cities, but here’s why Vancouver ranked sixth out of the 10 big cities that were ranked.

Vancouver ranked sixth, ahead of London, Montreal, Copenhagen, and Madrid. It couldn’t come ahead of Vienna, Cape Town, Sydney, Singapore, or Tokyo, Japan, at #1 on the list.

Hollywood North was praised for its competitive and creative arts scene, rugged natural beauty, and the many things it has to do.

“As one of Canada’s most ethnically diverse cities, it’s also one of the country’s best food cities.”

It even named a few restaurants, including Vij’s for fantastic Indian food, Savio Volpe for “rustic Italian dishes,” and Bao Bei for “modern spins on Chinese classics.”

Of course, Vancouver’s nature and variety of experiences were highlighted.

“There’s something wonderful about visiting a city where you can be in the heart of a metropolis eating a five-star meal one day and enjoying the skyline from the seat of a kayak the next day,” Condé Nast Traveler said.

It also mentioned taking a cable car up at Grouse Mountain.

