We’re right in the middle of award season, with Vancouver’s Michelin Guide ceremony on October 3 and plenty of other awards returning.

One of these is the World Culinary Awards, in which Vancouver spot Hawksworth Restaurant just won Best Hotel Restaurant in North America.

Hawksworth, located at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver, is owned and operated by Chef David Hawksworth, who spent a decade honing his talents in Europe.

He has worked in Michelin-starred kitchens such as Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, L’Escargot, and The Square.

Hawksworth is no stranger to the limelight, having won this award last year and being named one of the world’s best restaurants by Forbes.

Additionally, the spot was recently among two Vancouver restaurants in TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Award for best fine dining in Canada, something that only 1% of businesses attain out of over 8 million listings.

But Hawksworth wasn’t the only Metro Vancouver spot mentioned in the World Culinary Awards. Baan Lao was also named the best restaurant in Canada.

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

