It’s one of our favourite times of the year: restaurant award season. And while the hype is building for Michelin Guide’s 2024 selection for Vancouver, we just received the results of the 2024 World Culinary Awards, and Metro Vancouver restaurant Baan Lao just won Best Restaurant in Canada.

Baan Lao is a Thai restaurant helmed by chef Nutcha Phanthoupeng. The World Culinary Awards said in a press release, “Baan Lao has earned a stellar reputation for its exquisite dishes, crafted using traditional techniques and the finest locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant’s warm and inviting ambiance, inspired by the rich heritage of Thai culture, creates a truly immersive dining experience for guests in the idyllic waterfront community of Steveston in the city of Richmond, British Columbia.”

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the title of Best Restaurant in Canada from the World Culinary Awards,” said chef Nutcha Phanthoupheng. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We are deeply grateful to our loyal patrons for their support, and we remain committed to elevating the dining experience and sharing the beauty of Thai cuisine with the world.”

But Baan Lao and Chef Nutcha are no strangers to awards, with both herself and Baan Lao winning titles including Best Restaurant, Best Fine Dining, Best Chef, and Best Thai food in both Richmond and Vancouver over the years.

The World Culinary Awards, now in its fifth year, recognizes outstanding culinary destinations, hotel restaurants, training institutions, and landmark establishments from around the world.

Address: 4100 Bayview Street, Richmond

