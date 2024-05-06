6 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: May 6 to 12

Vancouver has so many great eats, and that especially counts for this week. From a week-long pizza festival to a sunny California-inspired pop-up event, here are six can’t-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week.

Looking for some Mother's Day plans?

There’s still a chance to enjoy the fourth year of La Pizza Week is returning for its fourth with multiple restaurants across the city serving unique creations just for the festival.

When: May 1 to 7

Where: Participating restaurants in and around Vancouver

The Palm Cafe Surfside Pop-up

A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe. You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When: May 1 to June 9

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

The Richmond Night Market is officially open for the 2024 season, and you’ll want to bring your appetite. The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: $8.50

Chef Dez Lo (Top Chef Canada X runner-up) and Chef TJ Conwi (Ono Vancouver) are teaming up with designers and design educators Ranee Lee and Amanda Huyn for a special one-night dining experience.

One Lovely Hour for PechaKucha Vancouver will help guests explore the perceptions and affordances of foods for older adults. The event, which has two seatings, will include a three-course meal, three-drink cocktails, and an insightful conversation. All attendees will also take home their own One Lovely Hour plate, which was produced by Portuguese artisans.

When: May 7

Time: Seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 pm

Where: False Creek Yacht Club – 1661 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition at the BCIT Burnaby campus.

Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more. And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast.

When: May 11 and 12

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

Art Dinner Series

Enjoy a beautiful coursed menu by Executive Chef Johann Caner while a 40-piece multi-canvas masterpiece is created right before your eyes by guest artist Lucas Beaufort. Plus, Premium Package Guests will receive an original art piece to take home with them!

When: May 8

Time: 7 pm

Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Dinner package $85; Premier package $195

