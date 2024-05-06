6 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: May 6 to 12
Vancouver has so many great eats, and that especially counts for this week. From a week-long pizza festival to a sunny California-inspired pop-up event, here are six can’t-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week.
Looking for some Mother’s Day plans? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here.
- You might also like:
- 18 newly opened Metro Vancouver restaurants to check out
- Metro Vancouver just got a new spot for Filipino food
- Hello Kitty Cafe in Vancouver FINALLY shows signs of progress
La Pizza Week
View this post on Instagram
There’s still a chance to enjoy the fourth year of La Pizza Week is returning for its fourth with multiple restaurants across the city serving unique creations just for the festival.
When: May 1 to 7
Where: Participating restaurants in and around Vancouver
The Palm Cafe Surfside Pop-up
View this post on Instagram
A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe. You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped with coconut sweet cream cold foam.
When: May 1 to June 9
Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey
Richmond Night Market
View this post on Instagram
The Richmond Night Market is officially open for the 2024 season, and you’ll want to bring your appetite. The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: $8.50
One Lovely Hour for PechaKucha Vancouver — A Dining Experience
Chef Dez Lo (Top Chef Canada X runner-up) and Chef TJ Conwi (Ono Vancouver) are teaming up with designers and design educators Ranee Lee and Amanda Huyn for a special one-night dining experience.
One Lovely Hour for PechaKucha Vancouver will help guests explore the perceptions and affordances of foods for older adults. The event, which has two seatings, will include a three-course meal, three-drink cocktails, and an insightful conversation. All attendees will also take home their own One Lovely Hour plate, which was produced by Portuguese artisans.
When: May 7
Time: Seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 pm
Where: False Creek Yacht Club – 1661 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Food Truck Festival – Mother’s Day Edition
View this post on Instagram
Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition at the BCIT Burnaby campus.
Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more. And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast.
When: May 11 and 12
Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: Free; register for free tickets online
Art Dinner Series
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy a beautiful coursed menu by Executive Chef Johann Caner while a 40-piece multi-canvas masterpiece is created right before your eyes by guest artist Lucas Beaufort. Plus, Premium Package Guests will receive an original art piece to take home with them!
When: May 8
Time: 7 pm
Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: Dinner package $85; Premier package $195
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok