Mother's Day 2024: 35+ special feasts and treats to get in Vancouver

Feasts

Botanist: Three-course Mother‘s Day brunch experience.

Skye Avenue Kitchen & Lounge: Three-course Mother’s Day menu and special Mother’s Day brunch menu.

Minami: “Zen” Mother’s Day Brunch featuring a selection of signature dishes, sushi, choice of entree, and a special Lychee Panna Cotta dessert for $45.

Bacchus: Mother’s Day table d’hôte menu ($85), and Afternoon Tea ($72 per person).

Anh and Chi: Mother’s Day DIY Streetside Seafood Platter, including chargrilled prawns, Hokkaido scallops, Dungeness crab and prawn spring rolls, mango slaw, and more!

Jungle Room: Mother’s Day High Tea featuring Indonesian-inspired finger sandwiches, scones, and sweet treats alongside a selection of green and black teas.

Mèreon: Three-course La Fête Des Mères Dinner featuring wine, heirloom tomato and broccolini salad, penne à la truffle, West Coast risotto, beef bourguignon, and more for $65 per person.

Smitty’s Oyster House on Main Street offers a special Mother’s Day menu featuring potato rosti, lobster mac and cheese, and drink specials.

Fable Diner and Bar: Special Mother’s Day menu, including eggs Benny, all-day breakfast, avocado superfood toast, and more.

The Flying Pig: Special brunch featuring Dungeness crab benny and ahi tuna nicosia alongside a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts: French-inspired Mother’s Day brunch for $75 per person and $35 per child aged 4 to 12.

Dockside Restaurant: Mother’s Day Brunch buffet with eggs benedict, charcuterie and cheese boards, prawn cocktails, and much more starting at $115 per adult and $59 per child aged 6 to 12.

Dahlia: Mother’s Day brunch and dinner menus including buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, croque madame, lobster and sprawl rolls, and more for brunch. Dinner includes options like escargot vol-au-vent, salmon wellington, steak tagliata, and more.

Glove@YVR: Mother’s Day Brunch at the Castle with sweet and savoury options for $89 per person ($40 per child ages 12 and under).

Coast: Seafood Brunch Buffet for $95 per person (or $30 for kids 12 and under).

Glowbal Restaurant: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet featuring a chilled seafood buffet, as-you-like-it omelette bar, prime beef carving, and maki roll stations.

Italian Kitchen: Three-course prix-fixe menu featuring rock prawn caesar salad, beef cheek and chanterelle lasagna with lobster, and Italian Kitchen’s signature tableside tiramisu.

Black + Blue: Three-course, prix-fixe brunch for $65 per person, including a welcome pastry basket; a choice of half dozen oysters, crab cake, Boston bibb salad, French onion soup, or beef carpaccio; a choice of an entree between its B+B or crab benny, steak and eggs, or forno-baked french toast; and a dessert.

Five Sails: Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea including an array of sweet and savoury favourites starting at $75 per person.

Notch8: Cherry Blossom-themed Afternoon Tea and Mother’s Day Brunch.

Trattoria: Classic Brunch Buffet for Mother’s Day, including favourites like eggs Benedict, roast striploin, pancakes, focaccia pizza, tiramisu, and more.

Riley’s Fish and Steak: à la carte menu of sweet and savoury brunch favourites with live music starting at 10 am.

ARC: Mother’s Day Brunch featuring bottomless brunch favourites with 15 different tasting plates to choose from, including pulled pork Benedict with black garlic hollandaise, lobster mac and cheese, and ooey-gooey skillet with apple compote for $99 per person.

The Lobby Restaurant & Lounge: Three-course Mother’s Day Dinner including cauliflower and truffle velouté, Haida Gwaii halibut, Fraser Valley duck à l’orange, and more!

Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet with dishes like smoked salmon benedict, prime rib, a sushi tower, and more at $83 per adult and $41 per child.

P2B Bistro & Bar: Mother’s Day Brunch with eggs Benedict, sushi, maple glazed ham, and much more for $84 per adult and $39 for kids 12 and under.

H2 Kitchen + Bar: Mother’s Day Brunch buffet with locally sourced cheese and charcuterie, eggs Benedict, smoothie tasting station, pan-seared salmon, grilled Fraser Valley chicken greats, an Asian-inspired steamed-bao station, and much more.

H Tasting Lounge: Mother’s Day Dinner in The Secret Garden, where you’ll dine in a climate-controlled dome featuring seaside views and be served food like bouillabaisse with fresh local seafood, hay-smoked game hen, and char-grilled Prairie Rancher steak, just to name a few.

Paul Bakery: Mother’s Day brunch featuring savoury options, a vegan feast, and sweet fondue.

Teahouse in Stanley Park: Special Mother’s Day menu, including crab cake Benedict and lobster rolls to its brunch menu, and lobster pappardelle and strawberry shortcake to its dinner menu.

Seasons in the Park: Mother’s Day Brunch including lobster eggs Benedict and a Sunday Prime Rib Dinner Special.

Cardero’s: Special Mother’s Day menu featuring ahi tuna tataki, smoked salmon latke, and more.

Treats

Angus T: Mother’s Day Croissant Gift Box with hojicha croissants and other Angus T favourites.

Temper Chocolate and Pastry: Pre-order pastries for Mother’s Day confections, including a strawberry showpiece filled with an assortment of chocolates, a heart-shaped Linzer cookie filled with jam, and much more.

Beaucoup Bakery: Le Citron Collection featuring mandarin and yuzu bonbons, citron and pamplemousse macarons, and lemon roulade.

Ladurée: Special La Vie en Rose cake and Mother’s Day macaron box

Mon Paris Patisserie: Mother’s Day chocolate teacup and cake

