10 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this March

We can’t believe it’s already March, and we also can’t believe how many food events are happening in and around the city.

From a curry competition featuring some of the best local chefs to the return of one of the best pastrami sandwiches in Vancouver, here are some great food events happening in March.

The third annual Vancouver Cocktail Week is thrilled to welcome some of the world’s most talented bartenders to the city, allowing you to enjoy their cocktails, learn from their experiences, and raise a glass (or three) together. It will showcase the city’s immense bartending talent, with events ranging from seminars, “Cinq à Sept” happy hours, and cocktail -paired dinners. Check out the opening elevated brunch at the Fairmont Pacific Rim and the closing gala at the Sutton Place Hotel.

When: March 3 to 10

Where: Various locations around Vancouver

Tickets for closing gala: $187.71

For one night only, what is considered by many to be the best pastrami sandwich in Vancouver is returning.

Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen is returning for a pop-up night and marketplace at Kafka’s Coffee at 577 Great Northern Way.

The pop-up will feature two of Mensch’s most famous sandwiches, as well as some sweet Jewish delight for dessert.

When: Thursday, March 14

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery — 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (limit of two sandwiches)

Pie Day at The Pie Hole

You can head on over to The Pie Hole to celebrate National Pi(e) Day with a pretty sweet deal. You can grab one of the Pie Holes 4” pies for just $3.14. This will also mark The Pie Hole’s last day at its Kitsilano location before it relocates to its new spot.

When: March 14

Where: The Pie Hole — 1864 W 4th Avene, Vancouver

Curry Cup

The 10th Curry Cup is here! Enjoy a showcase of local culinary talents and their curry creations, plus local beverages and desserts. Expect chefs like Chris Andraza from Lift Bar & Grill, Etienne Buddigh from Oddfish, Bad Ajagaonkar from Sula Indian Restaurant, and more (don’t worry, you’ll be able to taste all of their creations too).

When: Monday, March 11

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall — 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 (plus taxes and fees)

All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party

This event, curated by film producer and programmer David Bertrand, will serve up three hours of retro cartoons, vintage commercials and PSAs, and more.

And did we mention the unlimited cereal? Now that sounds like a sugar rush!

The Rio Theatre shares that “the cartoon lineup is always a mystery, but expect to see monsters, sci-fi, sleuths, superheroes and all kinds of 2D silliness” from the ’30s to the ’90s.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

The Asian Arts & Culture Society will be hosting the RBC Dumpling Tasting Soirée in Richmond in partnership with Tourism Richmond. Following the success of the first two BC Dumpling Festivals in Coquitlam in 2022 and 2023, the event is headed to Richmond to showcase an enhanced and unique sampling of dumplings from across a variety of cultures.

The evening will include an assortment of dumpling food vendors, alcohol pairings, a dumpling tasting competition, live entertainment, and a silent and live auction with partial proceeds going to the Richmond Hospital Foundation.

When: March 2

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: British Columbia Institute of Technology – Aerospace Technology Campus — 3800 Cessna Drive Richmond

Maenam and Friends: A Dinner Series

Maenam, Vancouver’s award-winning Thai restaurant, is launching an exciting new special chefs collaboration dinner series. Chef-owner Angus An and his team will be exclusively joined by acclaimed chefs from around the world. This marks the first event of the series and will feature local talent Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, executive chef of one Michelin star Published on Main.

When: March 17

Time: 5:30 to 8 pm

Where: 1938 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $200

Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its fourth year! Tour around the Tri-Cities for the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal. This year, over 70 restaurants are participating. You can check out the full list here.

When: February 16 to March 10

Where: Various locations

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Taste of the Tri-Cities

The Bear Pop-up Dinner

For those who have watched The Bear and have wanted to eat everything they’ve seen on the screen, look no further than this pop-up dinner hosted by the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA). The menu includes House-Made Gnocchi with Mikey’s tomato-onion butter sauce, Braciole (flank steak, prosciutto, pine nuts, raisins), Lemon Granita, Carmy’s Mom’s Chicken Piccata (butter, lemon, capers, parsley), Sydney’s Cola-Braised Short Ribs with creamy Parmesan Risotto, Marcus’ Chocolate Layer Cake (chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate), Carmy’s Plum Gelée (a classy take on Haribo gummy bears) and some sweet surprises from PICA students.

When: Saturday, March 2

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Blue Hat Bistro at Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 101-1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $118 per person Blue Hat Bistro at Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 101-1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Vancouver’s favourite Japanese market is back again for a huge celebration, and it’s gearing up to be an exciting weekend of activities.

This iteration of the festival will highlight “kawaii” pop culture, with food vendors, live entertainment, photo ops and more.

The Kawaii Japan Market – “kawaii” means “cute” in Japanese culture – will host over 60 vendors with art, merchandise, food, and more.

When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: UBC Robson Square (Classroom Level) — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting from $4 to $5; early bird tickets are also available, purchase online With files from Daniel Chai

