Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen popping-up at Kafka's Coffee next month

For one night only, what is considered by many as the best pastrami sandwich in Vancouver is returning.

Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen is returning for a pop-up night and marketplace at Kafka’s Coffee at 577 Great Northern Way.

The pop-up will feature two of Mensch’s most famous sandwiches, as well as some sweet Jewish delight for desert.

The menu will include Mensch’s incredible slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich, alongside its Beef Cured Lox on a poppy seed bagel and Sweet Lokshen Kugel, which is a Jewish noodle pudding.

The process to make the pastrami for this legendary handheld involves 10 days of brining, eight hours of smoking, and four hours of steaming.

It’s served on fresh rye bread with mustard and a house-made pickle on the side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mensch. jewish delicatessen (@menschdeli)

In addition to the pop-up, for the first time ever, Mensch’s will be operating a Deli Marketplace. You’ll be able to pre-order items from its delicious Marketplace menu and pick them up on the night of the event.

Expect items like Mensch’s classic full sour pickles, egg salad, chopped liver, hummus, and so much more!

Sandwiches will only be available for pre-orders during this one-night ticketed event, which will feature two seatings: one at 6 pm and one at 7:30.

When: Thursday, March 14

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery — 577 Great Northern Way Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (limit of two sandwiches)

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok