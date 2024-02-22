The Pie Hole Kitsilano has found a new home after announcing closure

Late last year, The Pie Hole announced that it’ll be closing its Kitsilano location after its landlord terminated the lease. We’ve now received some good news that the pie shop has found a new location.

Owner Jenell Parsons told Dished that The Pie Hole Kitsilano will be moving to 2959 W Broadway in Vancouver, which is just a five minute drive from its original location.

The Pie Hole’s original Kitsilano location will remain open until Pi(e) Day on March 14 and will offer special Pi Day promos.

Parsons said that she “cannot wait to celebrate in style and say a proper goodbye” to the Kitsilano store as well as celebrate the community who have supported the pie shop.

An opening date for the new location has yet to be announced, but be sure to check back here for any and all updates.

