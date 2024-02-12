Taste of the Tri-Cities 2024: All the participating restaurants revealed

The next big food event is coming in hot, and the full list of participating restaurants has just been revealed.

Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its third year and is offering up some seriously scrumptious eats.

Launched in 2021, Tri-Local’s Taste of the Tri-Cities is an annual food and drink festival designed to highlight the amazing food scene in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody.

The festival starts on February 16 and lasts until March 10. During this time, you’ll have the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal.

Here’s the full list of participating restaurants:

Coquitlam:

Austin Chicken

BjornBar Bakery

Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre

Cactus Club Cafe Schoolhouse Street

Caffe Divano Coquitlam

Cakes n Sweets Bakery

Chopsticks Noodle House at Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Coffeeholic

Delicious Pho

Doppio Zero Pizza

Doughnut Love

Fairways Grill and Patio

Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria

Fatburger

Freshslice Pizza

Golden Parrots Pub & Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay Burger Vancouver

Haan Korean BBQ

Ibex Cafe + Kitchen

Jamila’s Kitchen

John B Pub

Kosoo Korean bbq

Legend House

M cafe

Mariner Brewing

Mega Sushi Coquitlam

Mercado Mexican Market by Original’s

Mr. Pretzels

On & Off Kitchen

Pasta Polo and Brick Oven Pizza

Phở Capital

Pizza One

Pokerrito

Steve’s Poke Bar Henderson

Sushi Mori

Squish Juicery

Taphouse Coquitlam

The Walee Bistro Ltd.

The Wild Fig Restaurant + Lounge

Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club

Port Coquitlam

Best Meats

Bevees Booze-Free Bottle Shop & Beverage Room

Caffe Delish

Cannoli King

Cassandra Cake Co.

Cat & Fiddle Pub

Dinakis Mediterranean Grill

Earls Kitchen + Bar – Port Coquitlam

Emilio Finatti Pizzeria Port Coquitlam

Grelhados restaurant

Kosho Sushi Japanese Restaurant

Orrange Kitchen + Bar

Patina Brewing Co. Brewhouse & BBQ

PK’S Café

Saba Nuts and Dried Fruit

Si Senior Taqueria

Thai Coco Restaurant

The Yoga Chef Cafe

Tinhouse Brewing

Port Moody

Brave Brewery

Caffe Divano Port Moody

CakeYa

Elmo Baking Co.

Emilio Finatti Pizzeria Port Moody

Gabi & Jules Handmade Pies

Kaffi Espresso Bar

Kokomo

Moody Ales & Co

Osteria Povera

Pajo’s Restaurants

Port Moody Legion #119

Romer’s Burger Bar

Saint St Grill

The Boathouse Port Moody

The Hard Bean Brunch Co.

The One Sixty Cafe and Bar

When: February 16 to March 10

Where: Various locations

