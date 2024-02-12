Taste of the Tri-Cities 2024: All the participating restaurants revealed
The next big food event is coming in hot, and the full list of participating restaurants has just been revealed.
Taste of the Tri-Cities is returning for its third year and is offering up some seriously scrumptious eats.
Launched in 2021, Tri-Local’s Taste of the Tri-Cities is an annual food and drink festival designed to highlight the amazing food scene in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody.
The festival starts on February 16 and lasts until March 10. During this time, you’ll have the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal.
Here’s the full list of participating restaurants:
Coquitlam:
Austin Chicken
BjornBar Bakery
Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre
Cactus Club Cafe Schoolhouse Street
Caffe Divano Coquitlam
Cakes n Sweets Bakery
Chopsticks Noodle House at Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
Coffeeholic
Delicious Pho
Doppio Zero Pizza
Doughnut Love
Fairways Grill and Patio
Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria
Fatburger
Freshslice Pizza
Golden Parrots Pub & Restaurant
Gordon Ramsay Burger Vancouver
Haan Korean BBQ
Ibex Cafe + Kitchen
Jamila’s Kitchen
John B Pub
Kosoo Korean bbq
Legend House
M cafe
Mariner Brewing
Mega Sushi Coquitlam
Mercado Mexican Market by Original’s
Mr. Pretzels
On & Off Kitchen
Pasta Polo and Brick Oven Pizza
Phở Capital
Pizza One
Pokerrito
Steve’s Poke Bar Henderson
Sushi Mori
Squish Juicery
Taphouse Coquitlam
The Walee Bistro Ltd.
The Wild Fig Restaurant + Lounge
Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club
Port Coquitlam
Best Meats
Bevees Booze-Free Bottle Shop & Beverage Room
Caffe Delish
Cannoli King
Cassandra Cake Co.
Cat & Fiddle Pub
Dinakis Mediterranean Grill
Earls Kitchen + Bar – Port Coquitlam
Emilio Finatti Pizzeria Port Coquitlam
Grelhados restaurant
Kosho Sushi Japanese Restaurant
Orrange Kitchen + Bar
Patina Brewing Co. Brewhouse & BBQ
PK’S Café
Saba Nuts and Dried Fruit
Si Senior Taqueria
Thai Coco Restaurant
The Yoga Chef Cafe
Tinhouse Brewing
Port Moody
Brave Brewery
Caffe Divano Port Moody
CakeYa
Elmo Baking Co.
Emilio Finatti Pizzeria Port Moody
Gabi & Jules Handmade Pies
Kaffi Espresso Bar
Kokomo
Moody Ales & Co
Osteria Povera
Pajo’s Restaurants
Port Moody Legion #119
Romer’s Burger Bar
Saint St Grill
The Boathouse Port Moody
The Hard Bean Brunch Co.
The One Sixty Cafe and Bar
Taste of the Tri-Cities
When: February 16 to March 10
Where: Various locations
