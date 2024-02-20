Finn Wolfhard spotted at Vancouver's Wak Wak Burger

This might not be one of the “stranger things” we’ve seen in Vancouver this week, but Finn Wolfhard was spotted eating an epic handheld over the weekend.

The Stranger Things and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actor was spotted at Wak Wak Burger.

“We were really excited and happy to see you,” shared Wak Wak on Instagram with a photo of Wolfhard at the food truck. “We hope to see you again someday!”

The burger joint shared that Wolfhard got an order of fresh fries and the okonomi burger, which comes with beef patty, sliced cabbage, Japanese brown sauce, and Japanese mayonnaise.

This is the second time Wolfhard was spotted at Wak Wak, with the last time being August 15, 2023, when he ordered the same thing. This was just days after he was seen at another popular Korean BBQ spot.

Wolfhard isn’t the only celeb that’s excited about the Vancouver food scene, with both Michael Bublé and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted at Vij’s.

