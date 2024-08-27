September is a rare month when we experience two statutory holidays in BC. But what should we do with our time during those days?

Labour Day on Monday, September 2 is a public holiday that celebrates the achievements of workers across Canada and around the world.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, September 30 “honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities,” according to Canadian Heritage.

To help you get ready to commemorate both of these important days, here are some suggestions of what you can do with the two stat holidays in BC this September.

Labour Day

With another holiday just around the corner, why not take the time to experience what makes BC special? While the province is known globally for a lot of reasons, like Nanaimo bars and stunning nature, some lesser-known things make this place truly unique.

BC salmon, our pristine forests, and a reasonably mild climate make the province an attractive place to visit, but some cool and weird things help it stick out even more.

There are few things better on a summer’s day than feeling the cool spray from a waterfall after a long journey. Finding these cascading beauties puts into perspective how beautiful our province is, and there is plenty to discover all year round.

Whether you’re on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure or a weekly hike with friends and family, this list is full of BC waterfalls you need to see.

There’s nothing quite like hitting the road and taking in the sights: offbeat art, larger-than-life sculptures, and just delightfully bizarre roadside attractions. Make the most of the waning summer by checking out 10 of the wildest ones you’ll find in British Columbia.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is happening on September 30, and a great way to learn about its importance is by educating yourself on Indigenous culture.

In fact, there are plenty of places across the province where you can engage with Indigenous history, art and more. These cultural centres and galleries are a great place to visit and reflect year-round, not just for Orange Shirt Day.

Vancouver sits on the unceded lands of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations – this means that this land was never given up to the Crown and that the people Indigenous to this land hold inherent rights to this territory.

This land has belonged to them since time immemorial, and their stories, histories, and culture remain ingrained in the fabric of this region.

To celebrate and learn more about these Indigenous cultures, check out one of the many fantastic restaurants owned and run by Indigenous people in what is referred to as “Vancouver.”

Many thought-provoking events are happening across BC to observe Truth and Reconciliation Day, including insightful workshops, community gatherings and more.

The Province of British Columbia will have a list of events that people can check out on September 30, the statutory holiday.