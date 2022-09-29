What is Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation?

Canada will mark its second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Different organizations, companies, and individuals will be marking the day in their own way.

Here’s what the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation means for you and how you can considerately join in the conversation:

What is National Truth and Reconciliation Day?

National Truth and Reconciliation Day is a federal statutory holiday that “honours the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities,” according to Canadian Heritage.

“Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process,” says Canadian Heritage.

It was officially made a holiday on June 3, 2021, shortly after the discovery of 215 children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School was made public, leading to a nationwide reckoning, the announcement of more searches at the sites of several other former residential schools, and a deeper reflection on Canada’s dark history.

It also brought The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) 94 Calls to Action back to the forefront, years after it was published.

The calls to action pushed for all levels of government to work together to help rebuild the relationship between Indigenous peoples and other Canadians.

In 2015, the TRC released its entire six-volume final report, which you can read on the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation website.

Now, Canada has an official federal statutory holiday to continue this process of reconciliation.

What is Orange Shirt Day?

While the National Truth and Reconciliation Day was made official by the Canadian government following the search of several former residential school sites in 2021, Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led grassroots movement and has been held for many years, although it has been more widely recognized in British Columbia, where it began.

It’s also on Friday, September 30. The day is meant to open the door to “global conversation on all aspects of Residential Schools,” according to the Orange Shirt Society.

It’s a day “for Survivors to be reaffirmed that they matter, and so do those that have been affected. Every Child Matters, even if they are an adult, from now on.”

Residential school survivor Phyllis (Jack) Webstad’s story sparked the movement. When she was six years old, her grandmother bought her a new orange shirt to wear to St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in Williams Lake, BC.

When she got to school, they took her shirt from her and didn’t give it back.

“The colour orange has always reminded me of that and how my feelings didn’t matter, how no one cared and how I felt like I was worth nothing. All of us little children were crying and no one cared,” said Webstad.

Today, you can join in Orange Shirt Day by purchasing and wearing an official Orange Shirt.

What do you do on National Truth and Reconciliation Day?

Even if you aren’t getting the day off work or school for National Truth and Reconciliation Day, there are still lots of ways that you can participate. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange and to take part in gatherings to mark the day.

You can check out what’s happening in your community including performances, workshops, gatherings, and events. Also, you can learn more about Indigenous culture with free resources any day of the year.