7 fascinating things you might not have known about BC

Another BC Day holiday is just around the corner, and while the province is known globally for a lot of reasons, like Nanaimo bars and stunning nature, some lesser-known things make this place truly unique.

This province has earned the nickname Super Natural BC, and it’s not a surprise. Its natural beauty is one of the things that has made it such a talking point for the rest of the world.

BC salmon, our pristine forests, and a reasonably mild climate make the province an attractive place to visit, but some cool and weird things help it stick out even more.

Sasquatch

Although the existence of Sasquatch may not be proven, a community of people is looking to change that reality.

One of those communities of dedicated Sasquatch hunters exists right here in BC, most notably in Harrison Lake and the Harrison River Valley.

In fact, Harrison has dug into the fascination on its official tourism page, calling itself the land of the Sasquatch.

The website states, “Described as a bipedal mammal of exceptional size (sometimes reaching 14′) with great strength and reddish hair covering its entire body, the Sasquatch is legendary in the Harrison River Valley with many regional sightings.”

Have you heard of Sointula? Neither did we until this post.

Located on Malcolm Island, Sointula is a Finnish colony established by Finnish settlers in the early 1900s.

It currently has a population of 576 and offers hiking trails, parks, and other attractions.

You can learn more about Sointula here.

Chemainus is a small town on the southeast coast of Vancouver Island.

While you may have heard of Chemainus, the town is actually famous for its city of murals. The mural project began back in 1981. The art differs greatly from what you’d find at the Vancouver Mural Festival.

Nonetheless, it’s an interesting part of BC’s lore.

BC has no shortage of sometimes intense and sometimes beautifully stunning hiking trails. One area that offers this in spades is the Forbidden Plateau, located on Vancouver Island, north of Nanaimo.

Google suggests that the area is around a four-hour drive from Vancouver.

Some refer to parts of the Forbidden Plateau as Vancouver Island’s original ski hill. The area is rife with Indigenous legend, which you can read about here.

In 1987, a marine discovery was made off of BC’s coast.

A blurb from the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society says, “Canadian scientists found an underwater oasis exploding with life: gigantic reefs built by fragile glass sponges. The reefs cover hundreds of square kilometres of sea floor and, in some places, reach the height of an eight-story building. British Columbia’s’ Sea of Glass is a Canadian national treasure.”

It also refers to the marine showcase as BC’s underwater Jurassic Park.

Dinosaur fossil discoveries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tumbler Ridge Museum (@trdinosaurs)

Some notable dinosaur fossil discoveries have been made in the province, specifically in the Peace River region. These discoveries have led to the creation of a museum research centre for dinosaur fossils called the Tumbler Ridge Museum Research Centre.

At one point in 2017, chiropractor Rick Lambert stumbled upon the upper jaw of a Tyrannosaur!

Ancient forests

Anyone who has spent little time in BC knows this province has some of the world’s most beautiful forests.

What maybe isn’t as commonly known is just how old some of BC’s ancient forests are.

For example, the Great Bear Rainforest, which the Government of BC calls a global treasure, features trees that are over 1,000 years old!

National Geographic says this time of year is also the perfect point to visit.

What are some fun and unique things you know about BC? Teach us in the comments.