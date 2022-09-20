Where to get the best Indigenous food in Vancouver

Vancouver sits on the unceded lands of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations – this means that this land was never given up to the Crown and that the people Indigenous to this land hold inherent rights to this territory.

This land has belonged to them since time immemorial, and their stories, histories, and culture remain ingrained in the fabric of this region.

To celebrate and learn more about these Indigenous cultures, check out one of the many fantastic restaurants owned and run by Indigenous people in what is referred to as “Vancouver.”

Vancouver’s only Indigenous-owned and operated restaurant, Salmon n’Bannock specializes in wild salmon and free-range organic game meats. A dinner here is not complete without trying the bison pot roast, some wild salmon, and some bannock (with gluten-free options as well!).

Address: 7-1128 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-8971

Owned by Paul Natrall of Squamish Nation, Mr. Bannock is Vancouver’s first fusion Indigenous food truck, offering a taste of Coast Salish cuisine. While all items on its menu are delicious, you should definitely try its award-winning Indian Taco, which is made with house-made chili, sharp cheddar, lime sour cream, salsa, and spicy chips on top of freshly fried bannock.

Address: Check the Street Food App to see where the truck is today

Phone: 778-839-6742

Located inside the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre in Whistler, the Thunderbird Café serves a contemporary, Indigenous-inspired menu. Here you’ll find comforting dishes like venison chili, bannock tacos, and smoked Sockeye salmon paninis.

Address: 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Phone: 604-964-0990

