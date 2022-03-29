Jollibee's new Vancouver location shows signs of progress (PHOTOS)

We’re still not over the excitement of the first Jollibee in BC opening in downtown Vancouver, but there’s some movement on another outpost from the brand, which is an equally exciting sight for fans of the company.

Jollibee’s famous Filipino comfort eats continue to draw folks into its line on Granville Street, but signage at the Broadway and Cambie location has us feeling pumped about a second Vancouver location.

This new Jollibee will be located in the same development as a new Starbucks (complete with a walk-up service window) situated at the high-profile intersection.

We’ve known this location was coming since July 2021, but it looks like things are moving along.

This will be the second Jollibee location in Vancouver. The fast-food brand also has plans to open in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre and King George Hub.

No opening times have been revealed for any of these locations just yet, including the Broadway and Cambie location.

We’ll keep you posted as things progress!