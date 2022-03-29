FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice just opened its new location in South Surrey

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Mar 29 2022, 7:33 pm
CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice just opened its new location in South Surrey
CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice South Surrey (Courtesy CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice)
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana
33 Acres Brewing Company

Cafes, Pubs and Breweries

33 Acres Brewing Company
BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina

Cocktails, Pizza

BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing

Bubble tea fans have yet another reason to plan a visit to Surrey. CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice just opened its third Surrey spot, located at 910-15355 24th Avenue.

The popular Taiwanese brand celebrated its soft opening this past weekend at the new South Surrey location, the 14th location in Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

Famous for its use of Sri Lankan black tea, the chain, which coins itself as being the “World’s Largest Bubble Tea Chain,” also offers fruity tea versions, as well as slush and milkshake varieties.

Some of its most popular flavours are its strawberry and peach series and its fresh taro and dragon fruit series.

The brand told Dished that they’re also planning to expand their menu items later this spring.

You can expect sun-ready new flavours like an avocado milkshake, as well as the introduction of their Petit Green series, described as “green, citrusy and exotic.”

The new location is looking super fresh and spacious and is definitely worth a visit.

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice is also opening a new location in Richmond in late spring, so check back for more updates!

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice – South Surrey

Address: 910-15355 24 Avenue, Surrey

Facebook | Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT