Bubble tea fans have yet another reason to plan a visit to Surrey. CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice just opened its third Surrey spot, located at 910-15355 24th Avenue.

The popular Taiwanese brand celebrated its soft opening this past weekend at the new South Surrey location, the 14th location in Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

Famous for its use of Sri Lankan black tea, the chain, which coins itself as being the “World’s Largest Bubble Tea Chain,” also offers fruity tea versions, as well as slush and milkshake varieties.

Some of its most popular flavours are its strawberry and peach series and its fresh taro and dragon fruit series.

The brand told Dished that they’re also planning to expand their menu items later this spring.

You can expect sun-ready new flavours like an avocado milkshake, as well as the introduction of their Petit Green series, described as “green, citrusy and exotic.”

The new location is looking super fresh and spacious and is definitely worth a visit.

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice is also opening a new location in Richmond in late spring, so check back for more updates!

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice – South Surrey

Address: 910-15355 24 Avenue, Surrey

