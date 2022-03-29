FoodFood Events

Cherry Blossom Festival's "The Big Picnic" returns to Vancouver April 2

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 29 2022, 5:30 pm
Cherry Blossom Festival's "The Big Picnic" returns to Vancouver April 2
@vancherryblossomfest/Instagram
Vancouver’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival is returning for spring 2022.

It’s a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees and a welcome sight for winter-weary Vancouverites.

The almost month-long festival takes place from April 1 to April 23, 2022, and spans across all of Metro Vancouver.

One of the annual highlights of this fest is The Big Picnic, which might be the country’s biggest outdoor picnic celebration.

On April 2, Sakura-seekers and picnic lovers are invited to be a part of the afternoon event at the enchanting David Lam Park.

The new park location this year serves as a way to honour Dr. David Lam’s donation of the abundant cherry trees, encouraging Vancouverites and visitors alike to celebrate friendship and kinship.


Those who attend are encouraged to bring a picnic mat and a picnic basket, and enjoy the afternoon festivities.

The event will be offering sushi for purchase, with special Blossom Bento boxes available. Expect eats from some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, too.

Activities will include performances on the Cherry Jam Stage, as well as other interactive arts activities and workshops.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vancouver Cherry Blossom Fest (@cherryblossomfestyvr) on

The Big Picnic 2022

When: April 2 from 10 am to 4:30 pm
Where: David Lam Park — 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

With files from Vicent Plana and Daryn Wright

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food Events
