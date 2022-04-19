According to "Jeopardy!", Canada is known for these 15 things (VIDEO)

All eyes have been on Jeopardy! this week as Canadian Mattea Roach continues on her epic winning streak.

As of Tuesday, April 19, the 23-year-old law school tutor has already won 10 games.

“To be a Canadian on Jeopardy! is always very special. Alex Trebek’s legacy is such a big part of the show,” said Roach on the show’s blog. “So, yeah, I’m just glad that I’m putting on a good show for all the folks back up North.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)



In an intro we’re sure was meant to be complimentary, host Ken Jennings took the time to shout out all the things Canada is most known for, besides Roach.

Could the Great White North also become revered as a birthplace of elite Jeopardy! superstars? pic.twitter.com/mfTnxEMcJx — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 18, 2022

“Our reigning champion, Mattea Roach, hails from Canada,” said Jennings. “A country known for its…” and then he launched into a slightly stereotypical list of Canadian things.

“Could this neighbour to the north, a land that has given the world so much, also become revered as a birthplace of elite Jeopardy! superstars?” said Jennings.

Here’s a look at all the things Jeopardy! seems to associate with Canada.

1. Mounties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (@rcmpgrcpolice)

As Canadians, ourselves, we tend not to think of our police as “Mounties,” but if that’s how Americans want to think about them…then okay. Yes, they are officially called the Canadian Royal Mounted Police, but very few of them ever seem to be on horseback, right?

2. Moose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdulla Moussa (@wildmoussaphotography)

We’ll give him this. Although there are moose in the USA, there’s something distinctly Canadian about them. Maybe it’s because they’re so big.

3. Maple syrup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pure Maple From Canada (@puremaplefromcanada)

Without question, Canada is the best place for maple syrup.

4. Poutine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ’s Chip Wagon (@jjschipwagon)

YES! Other than maple syrup, poutine is perhaps our greatest culinary accomplishment as a nation.

5. Ketchup chips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bakovegan (@bakovegan)

Heck ya ketchup chips! They also have to be Old Dutch for extra Canadian bonus points.

6. Ice hockey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver #Canucks (@canucks)

Although it’s stereotypical, it’s kinda true. We love hockey, coast to coast to coast.

7. Curling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curling Canada (@curlingcanada)

Curling technically wasn’t invented in Canada, but some parts of the country seem to be obsessed, and we squeaked into bronze at the last Olympics for it, too.

8. Tobogganing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Johann in Salzburg (@josalzburg)

While tobogganing is an activity these days, it has deep roots here as Indigenous peoples used it as a transportation method.

10. The Northern Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Burden (@madmoosedesign)

You can see the Northern Lights from many countries, and most Canadians don’t live where they are visible. But sure, we have the Northern Lights.

11. Niagara Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niagara Falls Canada (@niagarafallstourismcanada)

True.

12. Céline Dion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Yes! Our most famous chanteuse is known worldwide for classics like “My Heart Will Go On.”

13. Ryan Reynolds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

A recent flashy export of ours? Ryan Reynolds, who comes from Vancouver and routinely loves to share about the joys of his hometown and being a Canadian with the world.

14. Norm Macdonald

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norm Macdonald (@therealnormmacdonald)

The late great Norm MacDonald was a prolific Canadian comedian who was even on SNL.

15. Alex Trebek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

The last item on his list was the Jeopardy! connections to Canada, including Alex Trebek.

“Our beloved Alex Trebek, of course, and even one of our jeopardy head writers Billy Wisse,” said Jennings.

What do you think? Did Ken Jennings capture Canada with his list?