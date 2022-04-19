Canada's Mattea Roach is a 10-day "Jeopardy!" champion winning $227K (VIDEO)

Canada’s Mattea Roach has been the undefeated Jeopardy! champion for 10 straight days now.

On Monday night, the Halifax-born, Toronto-based tutor reached her double-digit win streak against another fellow Canadian, Caitlin Hayes, a musician and educator from North Vancouver.

Co-host Ken Jennings opened last night’s show with an ode to Canada, listing everything the country’s known for like moose, Niagara Falls, Ryan Reynolds and the late great Alex Trebek.

“Could this neighbour to the north…also become revered as a birthplace of elite Jeopardy! superstars?” said Jennings. “The nine-day streak of our law school tutor would certainly seem to argue the case.”

Roach retweeted a video of the intro, sharing her excitement to represent Canada alongside Hayes, and complimenting Jenning’s “serviceable” Canadian accent in the intro when he said “let’s find out”

A surprisingly serviceable Canadian accent at the end of Ken’s intro!! So excited to rep Canada with @caitlinjhayes tonight (Sarah is wonderful as well but alas, not a fellow traveler) https://t.co/CG1XN8gZ0Y — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 18, 2022

And find out, we did. The Halifax-born, Toronto-based tutor lead most of the night landing in final Jeopardy! with $20,800.

The clue tested the contestants’ knowledge of world literature: “Befitting the title, Antoine Galland, the first Western translator of this collection, worked on it only ‘after dinner.'”

Hayes gave the correct answer with “What is Arabian Nights?” but she couldn’t catch up to Roach wagering only $2,000 on top of her $9,800.

Roach surprisingly gave the wrong answer “Midnight’s Children,” but she was so ahead of everyone, that even her $4,001 wager didn’t set her back.

The Canadian trivia queen finished the night with $16,799 for total earnings of $227,601.

After her sixth victory, which also made her the first Canadian to win more than five games, Roach shared her responsible plans with the money.

“I’m going to talk to a financial advisor and see how I can invest it wisely,” she said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable, like a life-changing amount of money, for someone at my age.”

Roach tweets recaps after each episode, so check her social media for updates.