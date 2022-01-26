Longtime home of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek hits the market for $7M (PHOTOS)

If you miss seeing Alex Trebek on your TV screen every night, you might be able to find some comfort in owning a large piece of the late Jeopardy! host’s history. And it’ll only cost you a mere $7 million.

Trebek’s longtime Los Angeles home, and his final residence before he died last year, has officially hit the market and has an asking price of $6,995,000.

The sprawling Studio City property, located at 3405 Fryman Road, spans just under 1.5 acres, meaning the gameshow host certainly wasn’t starved for space. The impressive 1923-built, Mediterranean-style main house has four bedrooms and whopping nine bathrooms. There’s also a detached guest house with an additional bedroom and one and a half baths.

The listing photos give some interesting insight into how Trebek lived. As to be expected with a multi-million-dollar celebrity home, there are plenty of luxury features, including a large bar, theatre room, gym, swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, multiple offices, two garages, several balconies and terraces, and a workshop.

The style of the home, however, doesn’t appear to have been updated much, featuring somewhat dated finishings. But design choices like the bright red carpeting and curtains in the theatre room or the painted-on trellises in the living area’s domed roof show that the Trebeks were not ones to shy away from bold decor.

And despite its palatial size, many areas of the house feel surprisingly normal, like the cozy-looking kitchen that’s home to a common bulletin board with notes and cards pinned to it. The kitchen does, however, connect to a walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry, so it’s not entirely typical.

Trebek, a Sudbury, Ontario native, purchased the home in 1991 and lived there with his wife, Jean, until his death from pancreatic cancer in November 2020. The sale of the home is being kept in the family with Trebek’s daughter Emily — a real estate agent — listing the property herself.