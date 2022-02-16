Canadian curlers describe "hell" of post-Olympics depression

With a series of tweets on Wednesday, Canadian curler Rachel Homan began a discussion about the realities of post-Olympics depression.

Homan and her mixed doubles partner John Morris were ousted from the Olympics last week when an extra-end measurement confirmed a Canadian loss to eventual gold medallists Italy in their final round-robin game. Finishing with a record of 5-4, Canada did not advance to the medal round.

“I’m in the deepest of black holes wishing we could have found another centimetre for Canada,” Homan tweeted yesterday. “I’m cheering hard for every athlete in Beijing right now but personally struggling beyond words.”

Homan, who took a social media break for a few tweets after her final game, initially logged on to congratulate “childhood best friend” Ivanie Blondin on her speed skating team pursuit gold medal.

Homan, a three-time Canadian champion and 2017 World Champion, hasn’t had the Olympic experience to be expected from someone with her resume. In 2018 while skipping the women’s team, Homan went 4-5 and also missed the playoffs.

But Homan’s peers made it clear: performance on the big stage isn’t necessarily an indicator of how an athlete will feel following the Games.

On Sportsnet’s Inside Curling podcast, three-time Olympian Kevin Martin discussed his own experiences following the Olympics.

“It absolutely rips the heck out of you,” Martin said on the show.

Martin won a silver medal in 2002 and gold in 2010 and is currently the only skip to lead Canada to two Olympic curling medals.

“The stress of the Olympics is extreme, there’s no question about that,” Martin added. “From February of 1992 all the way to April of 1994, I just couldn’t get back into stride. It can last a long time. Whatever you want to call it, the Olympics can really knock you back.”

“It just really tires you out deep down,” Martin said. “But it’s fun. I wouldn’t take it back in a second. They go through this hell, that’s the best time of your life… and then you come back from it.”

Fellow Olympians were in agreement with Martin.

“Post-Olympics depression is very real,” 2014 men’s curling gold medallist Ryan Fry tweeted out in support of Homan. “You worked your ass off.”

Post Olympic depression is very real speaking from experience. You worked your ass off and gave it everything you had, that's what makes you a champion Rach ❤️

Homan’s longtime teammate Joanne Courtney, who competed alongside her in PyeongChang, tweeted out her support.

Feeling for you skipper. Sport can be cruel and you left it all out there ❤️

Jill Officer, who won gold on Jennifer Jones’ 2014 rink, told Homan her feelings were “valid.”

We got you, Rachel. Your feelings are valid and make complete sense. Post Games is seriously tough for many, if not most. Know that you're not alone. Here if you need.

Canadian Paralympian Alison Levine, who competes in boccia, also reached out to show some love while sharing her own experiences.

I feel you, I've been there. Feel it and grieve it and you'll be better from it. ❤️🇨🇦

The next major bonspiel for Homan is likely the Princess Auto Players’ Championship, taking place at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre in April.