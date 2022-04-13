Amazon Prime series in the works about Canada's great maple syrup heist

Amazon Prime Video is about to get a whole lot stickier.

On Wednesday, Prime Video announced a new Canadian Amazon Original series called The Sticky, focusing on the true story of the great Canadian maple syrup heist that made headlines around the world in 2011.

The Quebec-set, English-language episodic comedy series will appropriately shoot in Montreal this fall and available on Prime Video in 240 countries worldwide.

During the great heist, more than $18 million of Quebec’s national maple syrup reserves were stolen — which represents over 70% of the global maple syrup supply.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Prime Video says The Sticky will be a half-hour series revolving around Ruth Clarke, “a tough, supremely competent middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity.”

Clarke will befriend Remy Bouchard, a pint-sized local blockhead and Mike Byrne, a low-level mobster, to help change her fate and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars worth of maple syrup.

The Sticky will be co-showrun alongside Canadian executive producer Kathryn Borel (Anne with an E) and Jonathan Levine (Nine Perfect Strangers), who will also direct the series. American actress Jamie Lee Curtis will also serve as one of the show’s executive producers.

Curtis says she read the series’ pilot and thought, “not only was the story so strange and delightful, the whole genesis of their series came from an older woman whose life is being ruined by bureaucratic men and her deciding to finally stop taking their s**t. It’s the beginning of a crime story that will make for funny and riveting television.”

“We are thrilled to be working with this incredible lineup of talent behind the scenes to bring this story to life,” said Christina Wayne, head of Originals, Canada at Amazon Studios. “The Amazon Studios team in Canada couldn’t resist these characters, and a story centred on delicious stolen goods is perfect for our Prime Video audience.”

Chris McCumber, the President of Blumhouse Television — the production company behind the series — says the unique story can “only be set in Quebec and a crime caper that we think audiences around the world will enjoy.” McCumber continued to say that shooting on location in Canada “makes total sense” and remarked that Canada has “some of the best talent working in front of and behind the camera.”

Amazon Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of The Sticky anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online.

A release date for The Sticky has not yet been announced.