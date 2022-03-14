FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

4 times Ryan Reynolds showed major love for Vancouver restaurants

Hanna McLean
Mar 14 2022, 5:02 pm
DFree/Shutterstock | @askforluigi/Instagram
We always love when celebrities show love for food and beverage establishments in Vancouver, but it just hits different when it’s a beloved Canadian A-lister. Doesn’t it?

We think so, especially when it’s Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds.

Along with Burnaby-born crooner Michael Bublé and locally-born funny guy Seth Rogen, Ryan Reynolds is undoubtedly one of BC’s most famous exports in the entertainment industry.

The actor and his wife Blake Lively have shared their favourite Vancouver foodie spots several times over the years.

Just in case you need a refresher, here are four times Ryan Reynolds showed major love for Vancouver restaurants.

Minerva’s

To celebrate the release of his new film, The Adam Project, Reynolds sat down with the film’s director and fellow Canadian, Shawn Levy, to dish on what they love about BC. In the interview, Reynolds proclaimed Greek spot Minerva’s as his “favourite restaurant in the world.”

Benny’s Bagels

Reynolds gave a shoutout to handcrafted artisan bagel spot, Benny’s Bagels, saying it was right across from his high school, so he “spent a lot of time” there.

Ask For Luigi

 

When the actor was in town shooting The Adam Project, he shared an Instagram story of an offering from top Vancouver pasta joint, Ask For Luigi. Reynolds featured a cocktail kit from the purveyor, which happened to include a bottle of Aviation Gin, a label the Deadpool star owns himself.

Blake Lively also included Ask For Luigi on a list of her “favourite things in the world” around the same time.

Nat’s New York-Style Pizzeria

Reynolds once bought the entire graduating class of his former Kitsilano high school pies from Nat’s New York-Style Pizzeria. Now, if that’s not a nod to a good slice of ‘za, we don’t know what is.

