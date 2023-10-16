10 terrifying haunted houses and ghost tours in Vancouver this Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The most terrifying time of the year is upon us and we’ve brought together the best ghost tours and haunted houses in Vancouver for your Halloween pleasure.

All around Metro Vancouver, you can wander alleyways haunted by history, get lost in dark and twisted corn mazes, and get spooked in chilling houses of horror.

Here are the best spots in and around Vancouver to see if you love ghosts – both the real and the imagined.

What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!

The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights running through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with eight haunted houses, over 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.

When: Select dates until October 31, 2023

Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.

This haunted house in Surrey is actually three different haunted features in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping. For 2023, you can try the brand new Sinneraria, the eerie Echoes of Abbath, and the frightful New Year’s Evil.

When: Now until October 31, 2023, plus November 3 and 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify visitors at Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms. The Reapers Maze Of Terror is an insane asylum-themed haunt filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

There is almost no light in the 22,000-square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Tuesday to Sunday until October 29, plus October 30 and 31, 2023

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), 7 to 10 pm (Fridays and Saturdays and October 29 to 30)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $25 to $30, purchase online

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 12th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and on Halloween week.

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Monaco Cafe

Cost: From $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: The Halloween Costume Ball returns to Science World on Saturday, October 28.

Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, the city’s top DJs and performers, and over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers. And tickets are on sale now.

When: October 28, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting from $55-$75. Purchase online

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.

The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!

When: Now until October 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 13 to 31 for Halloween Scream Train

Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm; Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $17.50 for evening trains

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 19 to 29.

The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.

When: October 19 to 22, October 26 to 29, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online

What: Paranormal investigators and seasoned guides lead guests on a haunted tour of New Westminster and the dark secrets that remain. Meet a roving collection of strange personalities and guests, hear spooky stories, and discover evidence of the unknown during this one-hour activity.

When: Every Thursday to Sunday until October 29, 2023, plus October 30, 31, November 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Hyack Square – 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster (Meet in front of the “Wait for me Daddy” sculpture.)

Cost: $25 plus fees. Purchase online

What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, presents Agatha’s Witching Hour for Halloween and horror lovers, with four eerie experiences to check out.

The popular Midway section returns with a spooky cast of characters, and guests can also treat themselves to all of Mama Maan’s signature fall sips and bites. They include festive beverages like Double-Spice Cream, Pumpkin Spice and Salted Caramel Apple Lattés, apple cider slushies, and spiced chai.

When: Select nights until October 31, 2023

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, purchase online

What: Fort Langley’s Grave Tales features local storytellers sharing eerie stories while leading the group through the historic village’s three hauntingly beautiful burial grounds at night.

When: October 20 to 22, October 27 to 29, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site – 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Cost: Various prices, purchase online