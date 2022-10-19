Vancouver Public Library goes lights out to celebrate Halloween this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The list of eerie Halloween events to check out around Vancouver continues to grow and now Vancouver Public Library (VPL) is getting in on the haunted happenings.

VPL has launched a new spooky series titled Lights Out: virtual and in-person free events that explore the human fascination with horror and the uncanny.

Lights Out is presented by video streaming service Kanopy and features Halloween trivia, a Zombie flash mob, scary storytelling, and more.

The fun begins on Wednesday, October 19 with Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A Conversation with Kier-La Janisse. Carolyn Mauricette, director of Canadian programming of the Fantasia Festival and programmer for Blood in the Snow Film Festival, talks with Janisse about her award-winning 2021 documentary about the folk horror genre.

VPL is also hosting Nightmare on Library Street: Halloween Trivia to Haunt You on Wednesday, October 26 at the Central Library. Host Emma Kuntz of Vancouver Trivia Party will challenge teams of up to five people with questions about books, movies, and music. The winner will be crowned “the ghost with the most” and costumes are highly encouraged.

Horror film lovers will want to return to the Central Branch on Thursday, October 27, and Friday, October 28. First up is Train to Busan: A Korean Horror Film and Zombie Flash Mob. Dress up in your best undead looks as there will be prizes for the best zombie costumes.

The next day is a matinee screening of Classic Hitchcock: Dial M for Murder. The American Film Institute ranked the 1954 crime thriller as one of the top 10 greatest American mystery films.

And on Saturday, October 29, Lights Out wraps up with Spooky Story Salon in the Montalbano Family Theatre. The event features Fanny Kearse of Vancouver Poetry House, Gina Armstrong and Victoria Vancek of Haunted History BC, and artist Stephen Hamm aka the Theremin Man.

