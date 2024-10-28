FoodFood NewsCelebrities

Benedict Wong and Jimmy O Yang spotted at Hapa Izakaya

Oct 28 2024, 10:03 pm
Vancouver is home to some pretty great restaurants, and even Hollywood celebrities seem to agree.

Actor Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, 3 Body Problem, and Raya and the Last Dragon) and actor/comedian Jimmy O Yang (Crazy Rich Asians and Silicon Valley) dined at Hapa Izakaya this Halloween weekend.

“There’s really nothing like a Hapa Halloween weekend! 🎃🙌 A massive shoutout to @jimmyoyang and @wongrel for bringing the good vibes and making the night even more epic!” shared the restaurant on Instagram with a picture of the two actors.

The two celebrities are co-starring alongside Kelly Marie Tran in Rock Springs, a new film from writer and director Vera Miao.

However, Yang is no stranger to the Vancouver food scene. The actor/comedian shared his top Vancouver restaurants and dining destinations, in his own words, with Michelin in a recent article. Additionally, Yang posted a shoutout back in 2022 while he was in town for three sold-out Just For Laughs performances at the Vogue Theatre.

Hapa Izakaya

Address: 1193 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram

