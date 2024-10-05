Actor Jimmy O. Yang dishes on his top Vancouver restaurants and dining spots

It’s been a busy 24 hours for foodies in Vancouver. We just prepped and watched as the prestigious Michelin Guide revealed its 2024 restaurant selection downtown on the evening of October 3.

On top of all that excitement, we’ve got another recent shoutout via Michelin that reiterates how awesome our food scene is here (in case we didn’t already know).

Actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang shared his top Vancouver restaurants and dining destinations, in his own words, with Michelin in a recent article.

The Crazy Rich Asians and Silicon Valley actor named Michelin Bib Gourmand pick Phnom Penh out of the gate. Yang praised the E Georgia Street spot’s classic dry Hu Tieu and famous lemon pepper chicken wings, saying, “It’s always my first stop in Vancouver.”

The comedian also highlighted Burnaby’s Crystal Mall food court, saying it “takes me right back home to Hong Kong,” as well as beloved Michelin-starred joint Kissa Tanto.

Other mentions from Yang included My Chau Restaurant on Kingsway and Kirin. The latter pick was given ample explanation and backstory from Yang.

“I know, I know, it’s a chain,” he wrote. “But let me tell you, this chain is better than most Cantonese restaurants you can find in America.”

The actor continued to share that he once hosted his Space Force cast at the restaurant’s downtown location.

“Admittedly, I footed the bill with a very generous gift card Steve Carell gave me for my birthday. The thought of Steve going into Kirin and buying a gift card always puts a smile on my face and reminds me of the wonderful time with one of the nicest and most talented casts I’ve ever been around.”

To learn more about Yang’s foodie picks in Vancouver, read the full piece he penned for Michelin.

This isn’t the first time this celeb has shown our food and drink scene serious L-O-V-E; Yang posted a shoutout back in 2022 while he was in town for three sold-out Just For Laughs performances at the Vogue Theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy O Yang (@jimmyoyang)

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok