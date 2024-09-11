Vikram Vij dishes on high-profile celebrity diners over the years

It’s no secret that Vij’s is a food hot spot. Even big-name celebrities have heard about how incredible the food is. So that’s why we chatted with Vikrim Vij, owner of Vij’s, about some of the biggest celebrity sightings he’s had over the years.

Among many Hollywood celebrities who have dined at his restaurant, Vij gave a special shoutout to Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy, Arliss, and Killing Eve), Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission Impossible, and Jack Reacher), Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones, Star Wars, and Captain America: Brave New World), and Robin Williams (Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting, and Dead Poets Society).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Vij also shared that musician John Legend was also planning on eating there but didn’t want to wait 15 minutes for a table. “I’m so sorry,” said Vij.

And Vij, of course, had to shout out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who visited in February 2024 when the duo came to BC for the three-day Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event.

Other recent celebrity sightings at Vij’s include Mick Jagger and Michael Bublé.

Vij’s has been serving Indian cuisine since 1994 and is best known for its creative dishes and impeccable service.

Have you eaten at Vij’s yet? Let us know in the comments.

Vij’s

Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok