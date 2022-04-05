Just for Laughs Vancouver adds new shows and stars to stacked festival lineup

Comedy fans, rejoice! Just For Laughs Vancouver is just over a month away, and its lineup of stars and shows keeps on growing.

Running from Wednesday, May 25 to Sunday, May 29, at venues all over the city, Western Canada’s largest comedy festival will have something for everyone to enjoy.

Just For Laughs Vancouver, in association with Sirius XM, announced three huge additions to the list of shows today, including a popular podcast host, a comedian with over 70 million views on YouTube, and a RuPaul’s Drag Race Hall of Famer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs VANCOUVER (@jflvancouver)

Here are the three new shows that comedy fans in Vancouver can look forward to in May:

Monét X Change

Monét X Change is the first double crown winner from Rupaul’s Drag Race, having won the title Miss Congeniality on Season 10, and then becoming the first Queen of colour inducted into the Hall of Fame after winning All-Stars 4. She has performed around the world with her one-woman show, Call Me By Monét, is the host of her own talk show, The X Change Rate, and is co-host of The Sibling Rivalry podcast and tour with Bob The Drag Queen.

When: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Where: Vogue Theatre

Chris Fleming

Chris Fleming was selected as one of Variety’s Ten Comics to Watch for 2019 and has racked up over 70 million views on his Youtube channel. Fleming has appeared in Comedy Central’s CORPORATE, Splitting Up Together, Netflix’s Last Laugh and Twelve Forever. He also voices the character of New Death on Adventure Time: Distant Lands.

When: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Where: Rio Theatre Theatre

Brandon Wardell

Brandon Wardell is co-host of the popular podcast Yeah, But Still, which was named one of Rolling Stone’s “Best New Comedy Podcasts of 2018” and one of Vulture’s “10 Best Comedy Podcasts of 2020”. Wardell has appeared on shows such as I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and has toured with Bob Odenkirk and Bo Burnham.

When: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Where: The Biltmore Cabaret

Just for Laughs Vancouver also announced that a third show for Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Space Force, Love Hard) has been added on Sunday, May 29, at the Vogue Theatre. And that both of Vir Das’ Manic Man World Tour has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 2 at the Vogue Theatre.

Pre-sale tickets for all newly-announced shows will be available from Tuesday, April 5 at 10 am to Wednesday, April 6 at 10 pm using the password JFLVAN. Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, April 7, at 10 am.

Fans of homegrown comedy talent will also want to get tickets for Best of the West presented by SiriusXM, with top local acts taking over stages throughout the 6th edition of the fest.

These shows are on top of the artists already announced for Just For Laughs Vancouver, including Marc Maron, Maria Bamford, Roy Wood Jr., Joel Kim Booster, Gavin Matts, and many more.

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

When: May 25 to 29, 2022, plus additional dates

Tickets: All tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver can be purchased online