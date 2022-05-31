Jimmy O. Yang – the actor and comedian best known for his roles in Silicon Valley and Crazy Rich Asians – was just in Vancouver and had the chance to try out a few of the city’s best spots.

The comedian was here for three sold-out Just For Laughs performances at the Vogue Theatre, but despite the busy schedule was able to sneak in a few memorable bites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy O Yang (@funnyasiandude)

Yang, who goes by the handle @funnyasiandude on Instagram, shared some of his top picks for “good times in Vancouver.”

Among them was Phnom Penh, the Cambodian and Vietnamese spot in Chinatown that consistently wins awards and garners huge lines. Yang loved the spot, noting its “amazing Cambodian, Hu Tieu.”

He also went to the iconic Kissa Tanto to try the “smokey mash potatoes on fish roe toast,” the “incredible katsu” from Saku, and stopped by Keefer Bar for its renowned cocktails and played a round of mini-golf at Keefer Yard’s mini-putt bar.

Yang even had a chance to make it into Richmond, where he dined on the season’s spot prawns at Golden Paramount, a seafood and dim sum spot.

Needless to say, the city’s food scene seems to have left an impression on the comedian.

Check out his food highlights at these Vancouver spots:

Address: 244 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Address: 263 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Address: 548 West Broadway, Vancouver

Address: 1588 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Address: 8111 Anderson Road, Richmond