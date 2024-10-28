Earlier this month, North America’s largest soufflé pancake chain, Fuwa Fuwa Dessert Café, opened its first-ever BC location in Langley. Now, the spot is gearing up to open its second location, this time in Vancouver.

Located at 1510 Robson Street, Vancouver, the spot will serve soft and airy pancakes topped with plenty of tasty options, such as fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, and house-made cream cheeses.

It is also just steps away from the recently opened Perfecto Cafe location.

Fuwa Fuwa also serves extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt-top cheesecake.

Fuwa Fuwa Vancouver is opening its doors on November 16.

Are you excited about this new dessert spot? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1510 Robson Street, Vancouver

