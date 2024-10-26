Kits Beach locals were treated to a special pop-up bar this summer that served delicious food and alcohol. Thanks to its supporters, Batch Kitsilano will remain open until spring next year.

Batch “beer guy” Charlie Millar announced the happy news to a private Facebook Group and shared that the beach bar will remain open through the fall and winter.

“We were there for the summer for sure with the hope we’d attract enough business to justify staying open for fall [and] winter,” Millar told Daily Hive.

The Kitsilano branch of Batch is currently open from Thursdays to Sundays, but Millar shared that they hope to emulate their schedule at their Plaza of Nations location. This would mean additional service on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To adjust to the winter weather, the popular spot will serve visitors under a huge new tent decked out with fully operational fire pits and heaters.

There are also some exciting new winter drinks being added to the menu, including mulled wine and chai – you can even order your chai spiked.

According to the Facebook post, Batch Kitsilano is partnering with food provider Yes Please! to serve new burgers, sandwiches, and other snacks.

Millar told Daily Hive they were thrilled with the response over the summer and that people had even visited the spot during last weekend’s atmospheric river.

“So far [it’s] amazing. We stayed open throughout the atmospheric river last weekend and people still made the trek!” Millar said.