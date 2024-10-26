FoodNewsRestaurants & BarsFood NewsCelebrities

Iconic singer Michael Bublé was just spotted at this BC restaurant

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Oct 26 2024, 6:53 pm
Iconic singer Michael Bublé was just spotted at this BC restaurant
@tojos_restaurant/Instagram

An iconic sushi spot just revealed that it was visited by none other than Burnaby-born-and-raised singer Michael Bublé.

Tojo’s shared an Instagram post early this morning showing Bublé smiling at the restaurant with head chef Hidekazu Tojo and the rest of the team.

“Always a pleasure when our friend @michaelbuble stops by! His visits are always a highlight,” the post reads.

Tojo’s is a popular sushi restaurant that has been serving the Kitsilano community since 1988. Guests have praised the spot for its delicious, fresh food and its warm and accommodating service.

The restaurant has been a leading establishment in Vancouver’s food scene, winning numerous awards and even having a documentary made about its head chef’s journey.

Located at 1133 West Broadway, this restaurant is a bucket list spot for all the Vancouver foodies.

This isn’t the first time Tojo’s has had a star-studded visitor. Earlier this year, Danny Trejo filmed an interview at the much-loved sushi place.

