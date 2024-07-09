Where to watch FREE outdoor movies in Metro Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There are plenty of fun activities in Metro Vancouver to take advantage of this summer, and outdoor movies are one of our favourites.

Whether you’re looking for comedy, action, or a thriller, you’re sure to find something to watch in several cities in the Lower Mainland. So grab a blanket, popcorn, and some friends to join you.

Here’s a checklist of the recurring events where you can watch outdoor movies this summer. We’ll update it as more are announced!

What: Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27, 2024

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset

Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on Thursday, June 27, on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck.

Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Movie lovers are invited to šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly QET Plaza) outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on select Wednesdays in August for a variety of great outdoor films.

Bring a chair or a blanket and pillows to sit on and enjoy Barbie on August 7, E.T.: The Extraterrestrial on August 14, The Fall Guy on August 21, and Wonka on August 28.

When: August 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2024

Time: Films begins at sunset

Where: šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly QET Plaza) outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Every Thursday evening until August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-foot screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.

This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.

M&M will even be there for a special event on July 18, which includes free giveaways.

When: Every Thursday until August 15, 2024

Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: A long-running fresh-air film series is returning to Burnaby this summer, and it’s packed with favourites the whole family can enjoy.

The fun kicks off with Mean Girls on August 2 at Confederation Park. Then make plans to check out other family-friendly flicks at Civic Square on August 16, 23 and 30.

When: August 2, 16, 23 and 30, 2024

Time: 8:15 pm

Where: Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby (except August 2, which is at Confederation Square — 250 Willingdone Ave, Burnaby)

Cost: Free

What: Movie nights are some of the best times we get to spend with family, and this summer, you can enjoy some of your favourites outdoors on the North Shore for free. The City of North Vancouver is bringing back Sunset Cinema to The Shipyards every Wednesday from July 31 to August 28. Films include The Princess Bride, Finding Nemo, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Additional movie nights will be held at Civic Plaza on July 12 and 26 and at Ray Perrault Park on August 9.

When: Every Wednesday from July 31 to August 28, 2024

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Movies Under the Stars, hosted by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association and presented by PCI, is screening family-friendly films on three Saturdays in August.

Pack your blankets and chairs, and arrive at Holland Park early to stake out your favourite spot. Plus, there will be activities and live entertainment starting at 6 pm each movie night.

When: August 3, 10 and 17, 2024

Time: Pre-film activities begin at 6 pm, movie begins at dusk

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Port Coquitlam is transforming Evergreen Park into an outdoor theatre in July and August. Bring the family to enjoy all-ages faves like The Marvels and The Garfield Movie on a giant silver screen.

When: July 13 and 27, August 11 and 25, 2024

Time: 9:15 pm (July 13), 8:45 pm (July 27, August 11 and 25)

Where: Evergreen Park, Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free

There are also several ticketed outdoor movie nights that you should keep on your radar. They include:

What: The Township of Langley is bringing back Dive-In Movie Nights to the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience for three nights in July and August.

Guests can bring their favourite inflatable to watch the movies while floating inside Breaker Bay or relax poolside with their favourite snacks.

When: July 18, August 1 and August 22, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre — 27032 Fraser Hwy, Langley Township

Cost: $8, register online starting seven days before each screening.

What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Watch screenings of popular films like Encanto, Jurassic Park and Grease with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on Thursday nights in August.

When: Every Thursday from August 1 to 29, 2024

Time: Movies will start at sunset, times may vary (approx. 9 pm)

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only). Day passes and annual passes are also available. Purchase online

What: Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday from July 10 to 31.

The movie screenings take place in the parking lot of Lansdowne Centre, and each parking spot is priced at $25. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support the Canadian Blood Services.

When: Every Wednesday from July 10 to 31, 2024

Time: The film starts at sunset

Where: Lansdowne Centre — 5300 Number 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: $25, purchase online