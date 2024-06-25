Camping season is in full swing, and locals looking to get back to nature this summer have a new destination to discover in the Sea to Sky Country.

Whistler Olympic Park has announced it has opened a new group camping site just 20 minutes south of the resort municipality.

The campground can accommodate dozens of guests in addition to plenty of tents and RVs. Whistler Olympic Park is open from June 28 to September 30, and online booking is available now.

“We would like to invite you to come sleep under the stars and amongst Olympic legends,” said Whistler Sports Legacies in a release. “Come for the day or book a campsite for more time to explore a variety of fun activities, including disc golf, hiking, summer biathlon, biking, and premium access to iconic backcountry trails in the stunning Callaghan Valley.”

The new Group Camping site can host up to 60 guests in 20 tents or eight to 10 RVs. Guests will set up for their stay in a large, flat area with small gravel ground, which the Park explains is “ideal for setting up multiple tents and camping units, providing a stable and level surface.”

Whistler Olympic Park also has 20 full-service RV campgrounds at the bottom of the park’s iconic Olympic ski jump and 19 unserviced multi-use sites designated for tenting and smaller recreational vehicles.

On top of essential camper amenities such as washrooms and showers, all sites feature fire pits, picnic tables, and access to WiFi. Each space also offers stunning views of the Callaghan Valley mountains and their white peaks.

Whistler Olympic Park is offering campers and visitors access to several activities, including a new free disc golf course with discs available to rent and a biathlon experience during the summer season.

It’s a great time to go camping in BC, with a new private campground opening in the North Okanagan that lets you camp with rescued animals, and new campsites added at two popular locations on Vancouver Island.

Parks Canada also recently added a new feature to help outdoor enthusiasts secure a summer campsite.

With files from Regina Ng