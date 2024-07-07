12 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: July 8 to 14

One of our favourite summer activities is checking out all the great food and drink events happening in Vancouver, and this month is chock full of them.

From an enchanting afternoon tea to special BBQ dinners, here are 12 can’t-miss events happening in Vancouver this week.

One-time-only

Enchanting Afternoon Tea at Fairmont Vancouver Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Vancouver Airport (@fairmontvancouverairport)

Step into a whimsical world of Wonderland as Fairmont Vancouver Airport hosts its eighth annual Princess Tea, where little ones are invited to indulge in a magical Mad Hatter-inspired tea party in support of Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. Expect delectable eats from “Down the Rabbit Hole” Pop-Up Patisserie alongside face painting, a photo booth, and a silent auction, all hosted by beloved princesses.

When: July 12

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Fairmont Vancouver Airport — 3111 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond

Cost: $129 per adult, $69 per child

H2 Kitchen + Bar Distiller’s Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H2 Kitchen + Bar (@h2restaurant)

Enjoy a five-course meal, with each course paired with the delicious offerings of Stranahan’s and Pendleton. Courses include a confit duck croquette of chicken liver pâté, salted plum, pickled mustard seed, and shiso matched with Stranahan’s Colorado Single Malt. Then, sockeye salmon, smoked wagyu short rib, and pork tenderloin, all spotlighting local ingredients. End with a corn dessert full of texture that features coconut corn pudding, caramel corn espuma, brown butter pistachio powder, and Okanagan peaches. Throughout the evening, be guided by a prominent host from Proximo Spirits, who will illuminate the tasting notes and nuances of each bourbon, enriching your experience with expert insights and captivating spirit knowledge.

When: July 10

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: The Westin Bayshore — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are $98 + taxes & gratuity

Wildlight Summer BBQ Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlight Kitchen + Bar (@wildlightrestaurant)

Join Chef Warren Chow and his team for a family-style feast, with the barbecues running right in Wildlight’s open-air atrium. Each night features a different style of BBQ, with July 14 being dubbed Brazilian Night and July 27 as Korean Night. There will also be a Southern Night on August 11.

When: July 11 and 27

Where: Wildlight Kitchen + Bar — #107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Hawksworth x Gushue Collaboration Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawksworth Restaurant (@hawksworthrest)

Chef Jonathon Gushue, Chef David Hawksworth and his team, including Hawksworth’s head chef Sylvain Assie and pastry chef Marissa Gonzalez, will present guests with a meticulously crafted seven-course menu featuring the finest locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Highlights from the evening’s menu include chilled heirloom tomato water, confit tomato, compressed watermelon, Iberico ham crostini followed by sablefish, chanterelle, peach, green garlic broth and for dessert, caramelized nectarine, sourdough brown sugar cake bourbon, mascarpone.

When: July 14

Where: Rosewood Hotel Georgia — 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $198.00 per person

Fanny Bay Oysters Pop-Up at Copperpenny Distilling Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanny Bay Oysters (@fannybayoysters)

Enjoy a perfect pairing of ultra-local Vancouver Island Fanny Bay Oysters with artisanal gin from Copperpenny Distilling Co.

When: July 14

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: Copperpenny Distilling Co. — 288 Esplanade E Unit 103, North Vancouver

Recurring

Marimekko Pop-Up and Café Takeover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holts Café (@holtscafe)

Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko will be hosting a pop-up with Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer, Holt Renfrew, in Vancouver for the month of July. The pop-up features a wide selection of Marimekko pieces set against the backdrop of Unikko 60th anniversary graphics to honour this milestone in 2024. It will also be taking over Holts Cafè and decking it out with decor and florals for the print’s 60th anniversary.

When: June 27 to July 31

Where: Holt Renfrew — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge will showcase the timeless charm of the classic steakhouse for the month of July. Richard Goodine, Vice President of Hospitality Development, brings his expertise from Black+Blue Steakhouse and Joe Fortes in Vancouver to Surrey, introducing locals to an authentic steakhouse experience.

Skye Avenue will feature an array of premium steaks, traditional steakhouse sides like Lyonnaise potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and an impressive selection of American wines to perfectly complement your meal. Diners will also have the chance to win a deluxe barbecue by visiting this month.

When: July 1 to 31

Where: Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge — 13450 102nd Avenue #190, Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Langley Project (@fortlangleyproject)

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @junctionpublicmarket

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downtown New West Business Improvement Association (@downtownnewwest)

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 12 on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

With files from Daniel Chai

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok