Crumbl Cookies has been drawing lines ever since it opened its first BC location in Port Coquitlam, with people waiting hours to grab these viral cookies. With lots of people comes lots of cars, and people parking in spots they shouldn’t. One restaurant, Orrange Kitchen, has started handing out parking fines to those parked in its designated customer parking, but it’s not at all what you might think.

“This vehicle has parked in a stall designated for Orrange Kitchen + Bar,” reads the parking fine. It then goes on to list the violations, which include:

Parked in marked stall while waiting for delicious cookies.

Inhibit Orrange patrons from enjoying killer cocktails + kick-ass eats.

Not joining us and claiming your amazing offer.

The fine for this parking violation? Well, it’s actually $5 off your next visit to the restaurant. The restaurant then politely added at the bottom of the fine, asking people to “Please be respectful of our business and our patrons by leaving these stalls for guests at Orrange.”

The restaurant posted a video of them handing out one of these fines on its Instagram, and many commented, calling this idea “genius” and saying how much they loved it.

Orrange Kitchen + Bar, located at 1125 Nicola Avenue, is a popular spot for casual eats like burgers, bowls, and nachos, with a great cocktail and beverage list as well.

Dished reached out to Orrange Kitchen for more details but did not hear back before the publishing date.

Address: 1125 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

