12 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: July 22 to 28

Looking for the best eats and sips this week? Well, look no further than this list of the best food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.

From a Finnish lifestyle brand cafe pop-up to so many night markets, here are 12 food events around the city you won’t want to miss.

Looking to plan further ahead? Check out our ultimate guide to Vancouver summer food festivals.

One-day-only

Southlands Night Markets

Join Southlands Grange for its second night market of the season in partnership with The Collective Markets and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival. Expect plenty of live entertainment and music, food trucks, local artisan vendors, and a beer garden hosted by Four Winds Brewing!

When: Jul 27

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm

Where: The Red Barn — 6333 Market Avenue, Delta

Cost: Free



Suyo Modern Peruvian Pollada Lunch

In celebration of Peruvian Independence Day, also known as “Fiestas Patrias Peruanas,” Suyo Modern Peruvian will be hosting a “Pollada” Lunch. Chef and owner Ricardo Valverde will present his contemporary, upscale interpretation of Pollada. Guests can expect plenty of tasty eats during the event, like Halibut Ceviche, Windberry Farms Grilled Chicken, and Lucuma Popsicles.

When: July 28

Time: 11 am, 12:30 pm, and 2 pm

Where: Suyo Modern Peruvian — 3475 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $79 per person, plus tax and gratuity

“Chillin’ in the Park” Music & Beer Festival

Chillin’ in the Park is a family-friendly and community-focused event that will feature a lineup of local Vancouver indie bands and musicians. Festival-goers can look forward to performances by different local artists like Fionn and Farhaven, alongside a variety of local craft beers from the area’s favourite breweries. The Pleasant will be BBQ-ing all day long, and Pizza Pizza will be serving up its iconic slices.

When: July 27

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Guelph Park, aka Dude Chilling Park — 2390 Brunswick Street, Vancouver

Wildlight Summer BBQ Series

Join Chef Warren Chow and his team for a family-style feast, with the barbecues running right in Wildlight’s open-air atrium. July 28 will be a Korean-themed night. There will also be a Southern Night on August 11.

When: July 28

Where: Wildlight Kitchen + Bar — #107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $65 per person

The mouthwatering festivities will take place at the False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 4:30 pm.

The event will showcase the area’s plentiful bounty of Pacific Northwest seafood with a Dungeness crab boil prepared by Chef Vish Mayekar (of Caffe La Tana, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, and as seen on Top Chef Canada season 10) and Johnny Bridge (Oceanwise Ambassador).

When: July 27

Time: Various time slots from Noon to 4:30 pm

Where: False Creek Harbour Authority — Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit. Whether you’re a soft-shell fan or a hard-shell devotee, you’re sure to find mouthwatering eats to satisfy your hunger.

When: July 27

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Recurring

Marimekko Pop-Up and Café Takeover

Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko will be hosting a pop-up with Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer Holt Renfrew in Vancouver for the month of July. The pop-up features a wide selection of Marimekko pieces set against the backdrop of Unikko 60th Anniversary graphics to honour this milestone in 2024. It will also be taking over Holts Cafè and decking it out with decor and florals for the print’s 60th anniversary.

When: June 27 to July 31

Where: Holt Renfrew — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Market is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 12, on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

With files from Daniel Chai

