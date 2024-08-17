7 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: August 18 to 24
We might be in the middle of August, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great food events happening in and around Vancouver for you to check out.
From collaborative dinners with award-winning chefs to some epic brunch deals, here are seven can’t-miss food events.
One-time-only
Botanist and Birdsong Collaboration Dinner
San Francisco’s acclaimed Birdsong restaurant team, led by award-winning Chef Chris Bleidorn, will visit Vancouver’s Botanist restaurant for a multi-course collaboration dinner experience with Chef Hector Laguna. This event is for one night only and will have customers enjoy a tasting menu that fuses Birdsong’s cuisine (which emphasizes seasonality and whole ingredients) with Laguna’s creative approach.
When: August 21
Where: Botanist — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: $350 per person
Recurring
$10 Eggs Benny
Glowball Restaurant is offering $10 Eggs Benny. Choose between different Eggs Benedicts, such as Pacific Crab Salad, Braised Angus Beef Short Ribs, Traditional Back Bacon, Smashed Avocado & Fresh Kale, and Smoked Salmon. For an additional $5, you can add sides like Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese and Crispy Fingerling Potatoes.
When: Weekends starting August 3 until the end of September
Time: 10:30 am to 2:30 pm
Where: Glowball Restaurant — 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Fort Langley Night Markets
Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!
When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Junction Public Market
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Richmond Night Market
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
The Vegan Market
The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
Fridays on Front
Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, returns to Front Street Mews in Downtown New West on Friday, July 12. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain stations.
When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
With files from Daniel Chai
