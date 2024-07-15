In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In
In-N-Out Burger is making a highly anticipated return to Metro Vancouver this summer.
The famous American chain, known for its 3×3 burgers and Animal Style Fries, will once again be coming to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, a large-scale charity event for retro car enthusiasts.
In-N-Out will be serving up its famous burgers at the event on September 7, 2024, according to the Cruise-In website.
But there’s some info you need to know before rolling up.
Last year, anyone wishing to get their hands on the coveted burger was advised to come early as tickets were needed to get a handheld.
Tickets went on sale at 8 am and event organizers said they sold out around 11 am. There was a limited number of tickets and a four-ticket limit per person. Dished reached out to Cruise-In to confirm if the same rules applied to this year’s event.
Typically, proceeds from the In-N-Out Burger truck sales go to Cruise-In charities.
But don’t worry, admission to check out the cars is free.
In-N-Out at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In 2024
When: September 7, 2024
Where: Downtown Aldergrove, Langley — Fraser Highway, between 264th and 272nd Streets
With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies