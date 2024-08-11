12 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: August 12 to 18
Looking for the latest and greatest food events happening in and around Vancouver? Well, look no further.
From long table dinners to a festival dedicated to garlic, here are 12 can’t-miss food events happening around the city.
If you’re looking to plan further ahead, you can check out our list of summer food festivals.
One-time-only
Aburi Hana x Published on Main
Published on Main is holding a Michelin-starred collaboration with Aburi Hana’s Chef Ryusuke Nakagawa and Main’s Executive Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson. Chef Gus will welcome Chef Ryusuke into his kitchen, where they will combine their unique Canadian and Japanese styles to create a menu that reflects both of their commitments to highlight the essence of hype-seasonal ingredients from East to West.
When: August 12
Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $400 plus tax and gratuity
Diner en Blanc Vancouver 2024
Le Diner en Blanc Vancouver will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white — an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.
This large-scale picnic, modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues such as the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.
When: August 15, 2024
Where: TBA
Tickets: Register online
Meet Me in Gastown
Held on Gastown’s iconic Water Street, this event will feature a not-to-be-missed performance from the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra and a street food festival hosted by local restaurants.
When: August 15
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: Maple Tree Square, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Richmond Garlic Festival
Festival goers this year will enjoy birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, a children’s area with face painting and interactive activities, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.
The Richmond Garlic Festival will also offer free tours as well as educational workshops and talks, including sessions on how to grow garlic in your own backyard.
Musqueam artist Rita Point Kompst will also share natural dying techniques during the event.
There will be hundreds of pounds of locally harvested garlic in several different varieties for sale, and you can even give garlic ice cream a try!
When: August 17, 2024
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: The Sharing Farm — 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Tickets: By donation, suggested $5
Ahiana Acres x Anh and Chi Long Table Dinner
Enjoy an intimate 40-person-long table dinner brought to you by the teams at Athiana Acres and Anh and Chi. Expect a unique dining experience featuring Vietnamese fare, farm-fresh produce, and other locally sourced ingredients. You’ll enjoy a welcome beverage and canapés followed by a five-course tasting menu with beverage pairings for each course.
When: August 17
Time: 5:30 pm
Where: 12800 No 2 Road, Richmond
Cost: $218 + 18% gratuity
A Feast in the Flower Field
Enjoy the beautiful weather with a family-style menu prepared by Chef Jonah of Bar Bravo in a gorgeous setting at the River and Sea Flower Farm. Expect a delicious menu featuring some of the best local ingredients.
When: August 17
Where: River and Sea Flowers — 4362 Tamboline Road, Delta
Cost: $280
Recurring
$10 Eggs Benny
Glowball Restaurant is offering $10 Eggs Benny starting this August long weekend. Choose between different Eggs Benedicts, such as Pacific Crab Salad, Braised Angus Beef Short Ribs, Traditional Back Bacon, Smashed Avocado & Fresh Kale, and Smoked Salmon. For an additional $5, you can add sides like Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese and Crispy Fingerling Potatoes.
When: Weekends starting August 3 until the end of September
Time: 10:30 am to 2:30 pm
Where: Glowball Restaurant — 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Fort Langley Night Markets
Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!
When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Junction Public Market
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Richmond Night Market
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
The Vegan Market
The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
Fridays on Front
Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, returns to Front Street Mews in Downtown New West on Friday, July 12. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.
When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
With files from Daniel Chai
