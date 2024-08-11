12 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: August 12 to 18

Looking for the latest and greatest food events happening in and around Vancouver? Well, look no further.

From long table dinners to a festival dedicated to garlic, here are 12 can’t-miss food events happening around the city.

If you’re looking to plan further ahead, you can check out our list of summer food festivals.

One-time-only

Published on Main is holding a Michelin-starred collaboration with Aburi Hana’s Chef Ryusuke Nakagawa and Main’s Executive Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson. Chef Gus will welcome Chef Ryusuke into his kitchen, where they will combine their unique Canadian and Japanese styles to create a menu that reflects both of their commitments to highlight the essence of hype-seasonal ingredients from East to West.

When: August 12

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $400 plus tax and gratuity

Le Diner en Blanc Vancouver will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white — an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.

This large-scale picnic, modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues such as the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.

When: August 15, 2024

Where: TBA

Tickets: Register online

Held on Gastown’s iconic Water Street, this event will feature a not-to-be-missed performance from the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra and a street food festival hosted by local restaurants.

When: August 15

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: Maple Tree Square, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Festival goers this year will enjoy birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, a children’s area with face painting and interactive activities, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.

The Richmond Garlic Festival will also offer free tours as well as educational workshops and talks, including sessions on how to grow garlic in your own backyard.

Musqueam artist Rita Point Kompst will also share natural dying techniques during the event.

There will be hundreds of pounds of locally harvested garlic in several different varieties for sale, and you can even give garlic ice cream a try!

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: The Sharing Farm — 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: By donation, suggested $5

Enjoy an intimate 40-person-long table dinner brought to you by the teams at Athiana Acres and Anh and Chi. Expect a unique dining experience featuring Vietnamese fare, farm-fresh produce, and other locally sourced ingredients. You’ll enjoy a welcome beverage and canapés followed by a five-course tasting menu with beverage pairings for each course.

When: August 17

Time: 5:30 pm

Where: 12800 No 2 Road, Richmond

Cost: $218 + 18% gratuity

Enjoy the beautiful weather with a family-style menu prepared by Chef Jonah of Bar Bravo in a gorgeous setting at the River and Sea Flower Farm. Expect a delicious menu featuring some of the best local ingredients.

When: August 17

Where: River and Sea Flowers — 4362 Tamboline Road, Delta

Cost: $280

Recurring

Glowball Restaurant is offering $10 Eggs Benny starting this August long weekend. Choose between different Eggs Benedicts, such as Pacific Crab Salad, Braised Angus Beef Short Ribs, Traditional Back Bacon, Smashed Avocado & Fresh Kale, and Smoked Salmon. For an additional $5, you can add sides like Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese and Crispy Fingerling Potatoes.

When: Weekends starting August 3 until the end of September

Time: 10:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Glowball Restaurant — 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, returns to Front Street Mews in Downtown New West on Friday, July 12. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free