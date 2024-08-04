10 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: Aug 5 to 11

Another week, another list of tasty food events happening in and around Vancouver.

From the first-ever Dished Food Truck Fest to a festival dedicated to dumplings, here are 10 can’t-miss food events happening in Vancouver.

One-time-only

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

It’s the greatest thing to happen since our collaboration treat with Mister: the first-ever Dished Food Truck Fest, presented by Daily Hive, is happening in downtown Vancouver this summer.

We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm. The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will be ample seating as well.

When: Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)

Cost: Free entry

Please! Beverage Co. Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Please! Beverage Co. (@pleasebevco)

Please! is celebrating its first anniversary with a special event featuring Vancouverite Cobie Smulders, star of How I Met Your Mother and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Smulders will join the party at Please! Beverage Co.’s tasting house to meet fans and sign autographs. She will also make an appearance at a pop-up tasting at Legacy Liquor Store in Olympic Village on Friday, August 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.

When: August 8

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Place (@bcplacestadium)

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, BC Place announced that from August 2 to 5, it will give free hot dogs to the first 100 guests at The Patio each day.

The Patio opens at 2 pm daily and features free entry, live music, rotating lawn games, and plenty of tasty sips and eats. It’s currently Vancouver’s largest licensed outdoor patio.

When: BC Day long weekend; August 2 to August 5

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — The best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Dumpling Fest (@bcdumplingfest)

This year’s event will take place on August 10. On Instagram, the festival shared people can expect tons of food (and dumplings, of course), live entertainment, a kids zone, plenty of vendors, and much more. The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world, making for the perfect opportunity to try out your favourites — as well as something new — all in one place.

When: Saturday, August 10

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free admission (donations welcomed)

Farmhouse Fest 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farmhouse Fest (@farmhousefest)

Farmhouse Fest returns again to UBC this year. Since 2015, the festival has been a specialty craft beer and cider event in Vancouver, celebrating everything from classic saisons and fruited barrel-aged sours to spontaneously fermented lambic and ciders. There will also be a selection of natural wine, kombucha, and plenty of “off-style” beers to take a break from the wild and funky.

When: August 10

Time: 12:30 to 7 pm

Where: UBC Farm Events Field — 3461 Ross Drive University Endowment Lands

Cost: $124.40

Recurring

Glowball Restaurant is offering $10 Eggs Benny starting this August long weekend. Choose between different Eggs Bennedicts, such as Pacific Crab Salad, Braised Angus Beef Short Ribs, Traditional Back Bacon, Smashed Avocado & Fresh Kale, and Smoked Salmon. For an additional $5, you can add sides like Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese and Crispy Fingerling Potatoes.

When: Weekends starting August 3 until the end of September

Time: 10:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Glowball Restaurant — 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Langley Project (@fortlangleyproject)

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @junctionpublicmarket

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

With files from Daniel Chai

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok