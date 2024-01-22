We’re nearing the end of January, but the food events just keep on coming at us.

From oyster-shucking classes to winter’s most wonderful dining experience, here are six food events for you to check out this week.

Learn the art of oyster shucking at this class at Harbour Oyster Bar + Bar on Commercial Drive. Experienced shuckers will guide you through the process, teaching you the techniques to open oysters safely and effortlessly. Whether you’re a beginner or an oyster enthusiast, this class is perfect for everyone. Discover the different types of oysters, their flavours, and how to pair them with delicious accompaniments. Each class includes a glass of prosecco, six fresh oysters, a seafood trio (Mussels Escabeche, Tuna Tataki, and a Prawn Cocktail), and your own shucking knife.

When: January 22

Time: 8 pm

Where: Harbour Oyster + Bar — 1408 Commercial Drive Vancouver

Price: $125 for two people

Street Food City is back for its 12th year, giving visitors a delicious opportunity to try some of Vancouver’s great food truck eats, all in one convenient location. Some notable trucks that’ll be at this year’s festival include Shameless Buns, Shawarma Time, Tornado Potato, Reel Mac and Cheese, Mad Greek, Dos Amigos, Slavic Rolls, and Chickpea.

When: January 20 to 28

Time: Weekdays, 11 am to 2 pm; Weekends, 11 am to various times

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free entry

The team behind Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas bar Como Taperia recently visited Barcelona and Madrid for an eating trip, where they came back with some delicious ideas. Guests can now experience executive chef Rafael Racela’s exclusive Taste Our Travels seven-course menu for two, available for only 20 days.

When: January 16 to February 4

Where: CóMO Taperia — 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $16o per person

Winter’s most wonderful dinner experience returns to Vancouver in January when the much-awaited Cabane à Sucre returns to the Michelin-starred restaurant, St. Lawrence. The menu will be inspired by the rustic, homespun habitant meals served at “Sugar Shacks” (Cabanes à Sucre), where sap is boiled and turned into the nation’s prized syrup. Guests can expect the classic long-table communal Cabane seating, a seven-course family-style menu featuring classic Québécois favourites, and carefully crafted beverage pairings.

When: January 17 to 27

Where: St. Lawrence — 269 Powell Street, Vancouver

Price: $225 per person

It’s a big month for hot chocolate fans because the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is returning with 71 vendors and a whopping 162 drink creations for you to try. Check out our list of some of the most unique hot chocolate creations you can sample this year. We’re talking about marinara hot chocolate, and one that is illegal in the United States (no, we’re not joking).

When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

The much-loved festival, which is marking its 22nd year, will take place from Wednesday, January 17, to Sunday, February 4, celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Over 380 restaurants will offer delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points. You can view a full list of participating restaurants here.

When: Wednesday, January 17 to Sunday, February 4

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city. (Restaurants revealed January 9)

Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person

