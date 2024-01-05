12 outrageous Hot Chocolate Festival creations we need to try

Last year’s hot chocolate festival boasted some unique combinations, but the 2024 Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is looking to top that.

From hot chocolate with marinara sauce to a hot chocolate that’s illegal in the United States (no, we’re not joking), here are some of the most outrageous hot chocolate creations you can try at this year’s hot chocolate festival.

Marinara Chocolata — A la Mode Pie Cafe

This is a combination we would have never thought of. This concoction combines your favourite parts of spaghetti and hot chocolate with a sprinkle of… Cheetos? It features dark hot chocolate with aromatic marinara sauce, rimmed with rich, thick melted white chocolate, and topped with basil and Cheetos sprinkles.

Available January 13 to 28 (except Mondays)

Baby Yoda — Beaucoup Bakery

This hot chocolate features silky-smooth Valrhona Dulcey Blonde chocolate with grade matcha from the lush fields of Shizuoka alongside a KitKat. It’s served with Star Wars character-shaped financier biscuits, which are the perfect side for dipping. This creation is described as “where the force of ultimate chocolate finesse meets the zen of matcha mastery.”

Available January 21 to 27

Violet’s Berry Delight — Boba Run

Have you ever wanted to experience one of Timothee Chalamet’s… sorry, Willy Wonka’s chocolate creations? Well, this might be as close as you’ll get.

Inspired by Violet Beauregard, the chewing gum-obsessed girl from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory who gets turned into a giant blueberry, this is a blueberries and cream hot chocolate made with sweet blueberries, white couverture chocolate, and finished off with a fresh blueberry whip.

Available January 13 to 30

Dragon Ball Z — Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie

Chez Christophe is serving a chocolate Dragon Ball filled with Nanaimo bar filling alongside their hot chocolate, which is made of 70% hot chocolate combined with Fleur de Sel topped with house-made whipped cream. Just try to stop yourself from ordering seven.

Available January 30 – February 10, 2024

This Drink is Illegal South of the Border — Drunken Chocolaterie

The title of this drink says it all. This drink is made with tonka beans, which are illegal in the United States (no, we’re not joking. This drink is illegal in the US). It also comes with sarsaparilla bitters and absinthe bitters-infused hot chocolate. It’s served with a tiny chocolate egg on the side.

Available January 13 to 30

The Ducking Hot Chocolate — The Federal Store

The Federal Store tells us this hot chocolate is “ducking good.” It’s made with black sesame and facing heaven chilli pepper Valhrona Caraibe 66% dark hot chocolate. Then it gets a ginger sugar rim and Holy Duck OG Chili Oil drizzle. This creation comes with a dark chocolate, ginger, and Black sesame buttercream cupcake, topped with candied facing heaven chilli peppers.

Available January 13 to February 14

Unicorn Kisses — Fufu Cafe

Who knew yams and hot chocolate went together? This dark hot chocolate is topped with taro and ube and crowned with a dollop of Fufu’s signature salted cheese foam and a delicate dusting of purple yam powder. This drink is served with a rice flour chiffon mini shortcake.

Available January 13 to 28

The World’s Rarest Chocolate: Pure Nacional Fortunato No. 4 (68%) — Gem Chocolates

Returning due to popular demand, this famous cacao was the world’s premium luxury chocolate until the early 1900s when all the trees were lost due to infestation. Then, a small stand of these trees was discovered in 2007 in the Peruvian jungle and is being propagated. This is the only cacao with white beans and boasts an extraordinary flavour profile.

Available January 27 to February 2

These Pretzels are Making Me Thirsty — Glenburn Soda Fountain

Chocolate and pretzels, salty and sweet, this is maybe the perfect combination. That’s why we’re so excited to try this hot chocolate infused with salted pretzels from Glenburn Soda Fountain. It’s also served with a key-shaped brown sugar cookie.

Available January 27 to February 11

Calli-coco — Honolulu Coffee

This hot chocolate is made to bring out the artist in all of us. Your canvas: a blend of 28% white chocolate and steamed milk. Your ink: a glass of a jet-black concoction made of activated charcoal powder, sesame paste, and the fragrant touch of Earl Grey. Then, with your provided brush, you can paint whatever you want on your hot chocolate. Yes, you heard right. You can paint on your hot chocolate. This drink is served with a fortune cookie on the side.

Available January 13 to February 14



Hot Chocolate Croissant Supreme — Little Cafe on Robson

How can you make hot chocolate taste even better? Serving it inside a croissant. This drink is made inside a croissant supreme and is topped with chantilly cream and chocolate shavings. Bread bowls were so 2023; we’re now in the age of croissant cups.

Available January 13 to February 14



Il Cinema (The Cinema) — Mah Milkbar

One of the best parts of going to the movies is all the snacks, but holding them all can be quite a challenge. But now you don’t have to worry about that with Mah Milkbar’s hot chocolate creation. This concoction is a malted milk chocolate drink reminiscent of Malteser chocolates and is topped with butter popcorn whip and a cola reduction, garnished with a Melt Confectionary malt ball. And if that’s not enough for you, it’s served with a side of freshly made popcorn.

When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.