Dine Out Vancouver 2024: All the participating restaurants revealed
January might not be everyone’s top month, but for foodies in Vancouver, it’s certainly a time to celebrate. It’s during the first calendar month of the year that we see some sweet community celebrations return, and also, it’s the month the beloved Dine Out Vancouver festival kicks off.
That’s right, it’s almost time for the delicious celebration to launch for its 22nd year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.
Taking place from January 17 to February 4, 2024, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.
Now, additional details have been revealed about the deliciousness we can expect from Canada’s largest food and drink event: the participating restaurant list.
@dishedvan Dine Out Vancouver Festival is back in 2024 with more restaurants than ever before! 👀😋 From January 17 to February 4, enjoy delicious multi-course meals at specialized prices from over 380 participating restaurants which includes 24 MICHELIN recognized spots plus 60 new additions. Tag your dinner date in the comments 👇 #sponsored #dishedvan #dishedvancouver #vancouver #DOVF24 ♬ original sound – Dished Vancouver
Check out this list of all the Dine Out Vancouver 2024 restaurants to head to during the event.
- 1931 Gallery Bistro
- 2nd Floor Gastown
- 75 West Coast Grill
- A.BENTO
- Acqua Restaurant, Patio & Bar
- Acquafarina
- Addah
- Afghan Horsemen Restaurant
- Afghan Kitchen South Surrey
- Afuri Ramen and Dumplings – Richmond
- Afuri Ramen and Dumplings – Vancouver
- Agra Tandoori – Burnaby
- Agra Tandoori Restaurant – Vancouver
- Ajishou Brentwood Japanese Restaurant
- Al Porto Ristorante
- Alchemy Bar and Kitchen
- Alimentaria Mexicana
- Alouette Bistro
- Anatoli Souvlaki
- Ancora Waterfront Dining – Ambleside
- Ancora Waterfront Dining – False Creek
- ARC Restaurant
- Archer
- Arike Restaurant
- Arms Reach Bistro
- Atlas Steak + Fish Burnaby
- Bacaro
- Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
- Baci
- Ban Chok Dee Thai Cuisine
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Kitsilano
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Surrey
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Broadway
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Davie
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Robson
- Banter Room
- Bar Gobo
- Bar Susu
- Bayside Lounge
- BC Kitchen
- Belgard Kitchen
- Bellaggio Cafe
- Bells & Whistles
- Bells & Whistles Dunbar
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge – South Granville
- Birdies Eats + Drinks
- Bistro Sakana
- Black Walnut
- Black+Blue
- Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant
- Bombay Kitchen – Commercial
- Bombay Kitchen – Denman
- Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant
- Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar
- Brass Fish Tavern + Kitchen
- Bravo Cucina Ristorante Italiano
- BREWHALL
- Britannia Brewing Ladner
- Britannia Brewing Steveston
- Browns Socialhouse Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- Bruno Restaurant
- Bufala – Edgemont
- Bufala – Kerrisdale
- Bufala – River District
- Burnaby Mountain Clubhouse
- Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford
- Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall 5
- Cactus Club Cafe – Broadway + Ash
- Cactus Club Cafe – Broadway + Granville Street
- Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road
- Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour
- Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam Centre
- Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay
- Cactus Club Cafe – Langley
- Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby
- Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver
- Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal Mall
- Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre
- Cactus Club Cafe – Schoolhouse Street
- Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road
- Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Mall
- Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square
- Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown
- Caffe La Tana
- Café One
- Cambie Vietnamese Restaurant
- Cantina Norte
- Capo and The Spritz
- Cardero’s
- Carlino
- Carthage Cafe
- Cask Whisky Vault
- Catch 122
- Catch Kitchen + Bar
- Cazba Restaurant
- Chambar Restaurant
- Charcoal & Woodz at the Holiday Inn & Suites
- Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
- Chez Michel
- Chi Vegan
- Chickpea
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Canada Place
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Richmond
- Cibo Trattoria
- CinCin
- Claudio’s Ristorante
- Clough Club
- Coast
- Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer
- C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine
- D/6 Bar & Lounge
- Dahlia Restaurant & Bar
- Davie Dosa Company
- Delara Restaurant
- Delhi 6 Indian Bistro
- Di Beppe
- District Bar Restaurant
- Diva at the Met
- Dockside Restaurant
- Don At Kitsilano
- Dovetail
- Earls – Ambleside
- Earls – Brentwood
- Earls – Fir St.
- Earls – Grandview Corners
- Earls – Guildford
- Earls – Langley
- Earls – Port Coquitlam
- Earls – Richmond
- Earls – Robson
- Earls – Station Square
- Earls Test Kitchen
- Earls – Yaletown
- East is East – Main Street
- East is East – West Broadway
- El Guapo
- el Santo
- Ember Kitchen “fusion of East African Indian Cuisine”
- Enzo’s Rustico Romano
- Espana
- Fable Diner
- Fable Diner & Bar
- Fable Kitchen
- Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
- Farina A Legna
- Fiorino
- Fishworks
- Five Roads Brewing Co.
- Five Sails
- Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
- Food by Fanta
- Forage Restaurant
- Forecast Coffee
- Fort Pub & Grill
- Four Olives Restaurant
- Frankie’s Italian
- Free Bird Table & Bar
- Fufú Soufflé Pancake Café
- Gastronomy Gastown
- Gino’s Restaurant
- Glass House Estate Winery
- Glowbal
- Grace Of India
- Gringo – Davie Street
- Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant – Richmond
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant – Vancouver
- H Tasting Lounge
- H2 Kitchen + Bar
- Harbour Cruises
- Hariyali Express Indian Cuisine & Bar
- Hart House Restaurant
- Havana Vancouver
- Haven Kitchen + Bar
- Hawksworth Restaurant
- Hendricks Resto-Lounge
- Homura Yakiniku Japanese BBQ
- Homura Yakiniku Restaurant
- Honey Salt
- Hook Restaurant
- Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen – East Van
- Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen – New West
- Hydra Estiatorio
- Impostori Trattoria
- Italian Kitchen
- Jambo Grill
- James Street Grill
- Jamjar Canteen – Commercial Drive
- Jamjar Canteen – North Vancouver
- Jamoneria by ARC
- Jess Restaurant
- Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
- Jungle Room
- Karma Indian Bistro
- ki-isu West Van
- Kirin Mandarin Restaurant
- Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Richmond
- Kitstaya Sushi
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
- L’Abattoir
- La Taqueria – Brentwood
- La Taqueria – Food Truck
- La Taqueria – Hastings
- La Taqueria – Yukon
- LADUREE
- Las Margaritas Restaurant
- Lift Bar Grill View
- Little Karp Seafood Restaurant & Bar
- Little Mexico Cantina
- Liuyishou Hotpot Robson
- Livelyhood
- Locus Restaurant & Lounge
- Lucky Taco – Kitsilano
- Lucky Taco – River District
- Luppolo Brewing Company
- Maenam
- Mangos Kitchen Bar
- Marcello Ristorante and Pizzeria
- Maria’s Taverna
- Mary’s on Davie
- Match Eatery and Public House
- Max’s Restaurant, Cuisine of the Philippines
- MeeT in Yaletown
- Menya Itto
- Mila
- Milestone’s – Park Royal
- Milestones – Tsawwassen
- Milestones – Coquitlam
- Milestones – Guildford
- Milestones – Langley
- Milestones – Southpoint
- Minami Yaletown
- Mintara on Burnaby Mountain
- Missing Chopsticks
- Mnimes Restaurant & Bar
- Momo Hut Restaurant & Bar
- Monarca Coxina Mexicana
- Mosaic Restaurant
- Moxies – Davie Street
- Moxies – Langley
- Moxies – Richmond
- Moxies – West Georgia
- Nana’s Green Tea
- Notch8
- Nuba – Gastown
- Nuba – Kitsilano
- Nuba – Mount Pleasant
- Nuba – Yaletown
- O’Hare’s GastroPub
- Oceans 999
- Old Spaghetti Factory
- Omnitsky Delicatessen
- Ophelia Mexican Kitchen
- P2B Bistro & Bar
- Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante
- Palate Kitchen
- Palki Indian Restaurant
- Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
- Parker Rooftop
- Passaparola Burrata Bar
- Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
- Paul Bakery, Café and Restaurant
- Pepinos Spaghetti House
- Pho Den
- Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
- Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
- Portobello Restaurant
- Portuguese Club of Vancouver
- Potluck Hawker Eatery
- Pourhouse
- Prestons Restaurant + Lounge Vancouver
- Rail and River Bistro
- Restaurant Yugo
- Riley’s Fish + Steak
- RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
- Rivers Reach Pub
- Riverway Clubhouse
- Robba da Matti – Gastown
- Robba da Matti – Kitsilano
- Robba da Matti – West End
- Robba da Matti – Yaletown
- Rocky Mountain Flatbread – Main Street
- Romers – Kitsilano
- Romers – Port Moody
- Romers – River District
- Ruex Cafe and Bar
- RV’s Butter Kitchen
- S+L Kitchen & Bar – Abbotsford
- S+L Kitchen & Bar – Langley
- S+L Kitchen & Bar – South Surrey
- Saba Foods Yemeni Restaurant
- Salmon n’Bannock Bistro
- Say Mercy!
- Seaside Provisions
- Seasons in The Park
- Shaughnessy Restaurant
- Showcase Restaurant & Bar
- Sidebar Grill
- Sing Sing Beer Bar
- Six Acres
- Smitty’s Oyster House – Main Street
- Smoke and Bones BBQ
- Social
- Sprezzatura
- Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub
- Stanley’s Bar & Grill
- Steveston Seafood House
- Stock & Supply
- Sula Indian Restaurant – Davie Street
- Sula Indian Restaurant -Commercial Drive
- Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street
- Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
- Tap & Barrel – Bridges
- Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre
- Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village
- Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
- Tap & Barrel – South Surrey
- Tendon Kohaku
- The Acorn
- The Arbor
- The Ballyhoo Public House
- The Beach House
- The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano
- The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
- The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody
- The Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock
- The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill
- The Cascade Room
- The Farmhouse on 10th
- The Flying Pig – Olympic Village
- The Flying Pig – Yaletown
- The French Table
- The Greek – Gastown
- The Greek – Yaletown
- The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar
- The Keg – Abbotsford
- The Keg – Alberni
- The Keg – Burnaby
- The Keg – Coquitlam
- The Keg – Dunsmuir
- The Keg – Granville Island
- The Keg – Langley
- The Keg – Maple Ridge
- The Keg – Morgan Creek
- The Keg – Park Royal
- The Keg – Richmond South
- The Keg – Scott Road
- The Keg – Yaletown
- The Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill
- The Living Room
- The Lobby Restaurant
- The Lodge Steakhouse
- The Loft at Meadow Gardens
- The Mackenzie Room
- The Main on Main
- The Sandbar
- The Shoestring
- The Teahouse
- The Vancouver Fish Company
- The Victor
- The Wild Fig
- Time & Place Kitchen | Bar
- Toloache Mexican Kitchen
- Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
- Torafuku
- Tutto Restaurant & Bar
- UNWIND Restaurant
- Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar
- Ventura Room
- Vijs
- Village Taphouse
- Virtuous Pie
- Vivace on the Drive
- VV Tapas Lounge
- Water St. Cafe
- WestOak Restaurant
- WFG
- Wildlight Kitchen + Bar
- Yuu Japanese Tapas
- ZARAK
- ZUBU Ramen – Downtown
- ZUBU Ramen – Kerrisdale
- ZUBU Ramen – Metrotown
- ZUBU Ramen – Park Royal
Dine Out Vancouver 2024
When: January 17 to February 4, 2024
Where: Participating restaurants in and around Vancouver
