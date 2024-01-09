January might not be everyone’s top month, but for foodies in Vancouver, it’s certainly a time to celebrate. It’s during the first calendar month of the year that we see some sweet community celebrations return, and also, it’s the month the beloved Dine Out Vancouver festival kicks off.

That’s right, it’s almost time for the delicious celebration to launch for its 22nd year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place from January 17 to February 4, 2024, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

Now, additional details have been revealed about the deliciousness we can expect from Canada’s largest food and drink event: the participating restaurant list.

Check out this list of all the Dine Out Vancouver 2024 restaurants to head to during the event.

1931 Gallery Bistro

2nd Floor Gastown

75 West Coast Grill

A.BENTO

Acqua Restaurant, Patio & Bar

Acquafarina

Addah

Afghan Horsemen Restaurant

Afghan Kitchen South Surrey

Afuri Ramen and Dumplings – Richmond

Afuri Ramen and Dumplings – Vancouver

Agra Tandoori – Burnaby

Agra Tandoori Restaurant – Vancouver

Ajishou Brentwood Japanese Restaurant

Al Porto Ristorante

Alchemy Bar and Kitchen

Alimentaria Mexicana

Alouette Bistro

Anatoli Souvlaki

Ancora Waterfront Dining – Ambleside

Ancora Waterfront Dining – False Creek

ARC Restaurant

Archer

Arike Restaurant

Arms Reach Bistro

Atlas Steak + Fish Burnaby

Bacaro

Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge

Baci

Ban Chok Dee Thai Cuisine

Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Kitsilano

Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Surrey

Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Broadway

Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Davie

Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine – Robson

Banter Room

Bar Gobo

Bar Susu

Bayside Lounge

BC Kitchen

Belgard Kitchen

Bellaggio Cafe

Bells & Whistles

Bells & Whistles Dunbar

Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby

Bin 4 Burger Lounge – South Granville

Birdies Eats + Drinks

Bistro Sakana

Black Walnut

Black+Blue

Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant

Bombay Kitchen – Commercial

Bombay Kitchen – Denman

Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant

Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar

Brass Fish Tavern + Kitchen

Bravo Cucina Ristorante Italiano

BREWHALL

Britannia Brewing Ladner

Britannia Brewing Steveston

Browns Socialhouse Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Bruno Restaurant

Bufala – Edgemont

Bufala – Kerrisdale

Bufala – River District

Burnaby Mountain Clubhouse

Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford

Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall 5

Cactus Club Cafe – Broadway + Ash

Cactus Club Cafe – Broadway + Granville Street

Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road

Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour

Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam Centre

Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay

Cactus Club Cafe – Langley

Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby

Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver

Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal Mall

Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre

Cactus Club Cafe – Schoolhouse Street

Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road

Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Mall

Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square

Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown

Caffe La Tana

Café One

Cambie Vietnamese Restaurant

Cantina Norte

Capo and The Spritz

Cardero’s

Carlino

Carthage Cafe

Cask Whisky Vault

Catch 122

Catch Kitchen + Bar

Cazba Restaurant

Chambar Restaurant

Charcoal & Woodz at the Holiday Inn & Suites

Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano

Chez Michel

Chi Vegan

Chickpea

Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Canada Place

Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Richmond

Cibo Trattoria

CinCin

Claudio’s Ristorante

Clough Club

Coast

Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer

C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine

D/6 Bar & Lounge

Dahlia Restaurant & Bar

Davie Dosa Company

Delara Restaurant

Delhi 6 Indian Bistro

Di Beppe

District Bar Restaurant

Diva at the Met

Dockside Restaurant

Don At Kitsilano

Dovetail

Earls – Ambleside

Earls – Brentwood

Earls – Fir St.

Earls – Grandview Corners

Earls – Guildford

Earls – Langley

Earls – Port Coquitlam

Earls – Richmond

Earls – Robson

Earls – Station Square

Earls Test Kitchen

Earls – Yaletown

East is East – Main Street

East is East – West Broadway

El Guapo

el Santo

Ember Kitchen “fusion of East African Indian Cuisine”

Enzo’s Rustico Romano

Espana

Fable Diner

Fable Diner & Bar

Fable Kitchen

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Farina A Legna

Fiorino

Fishworks

Five Roads Brewing Co.

Five Sails

Flying Beaver Bar & Grill

Food by Fanta

Forage Restaurant

Forecast Coffee

Fort Pub & Grill

Four Olives Restaurant

Frankie’s Italian

Free Bird Table & Bar

Fufú Soufflé Pancake Café

Gastronomy Gastown

Gino’s Restaurant

Glass House Estate Winery

Glowbal

Grace Of India

Gringo – Davie Street

Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant – Richmond

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant – Vancouver

H Tasting Lounge

H2 Kitchen + Bar

Harbour Cruises

Hariyali Express Indian Cuisine & Bar

Hart House Restaurant

Havana Vancouver

Haven Kitchen + Bar

Hawksworth Restaurant

Hendricks Resto-Lounge

Homura Yakiniku Japanese BBQ

Homura Yakiniku Restaurant

Honey Salt

Hook Restaurant

Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen – East Van

Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen – New West

Hydra Estiatorio

Impostori Trattoria

Italian Kitchen

Jambo Grill

James Street Grill

Jamjar Canteen – Commercial Drive

Jamjar Canteen – North Vancouver

Jamoneria by ARC

Jess Restaurant

Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House

Jungle Room

Karma Indian Bistro

ki-isu West Van

Kirin Mandarin Restaurant

Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Richmond

Kitstaya Sushi

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown

L’Abattoir

La Taqueria – Brentwood

La Taqueria – Food Truck

La Taqueria – Hastings

La Taqueria – Yukon

LADUREE

Las Margaritas Restaurant

Lift Bar Grill View

Little Karp Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Little Mexico Cantina

Liuyishou Hotpot Robson

Livelyhood

Locus Restaurant & Lounge

Lucky Taco – Kitsilano

Lucky Taco – River District

Luppolo Brewing Company

Maenam

Mangos Kitchen Bar

Marcello Ristorante and Pizzeria

Maria’s Taverna

Mary’s on Davie

Match Eatery and Public House

Max’s Restaurant, Cuisine of the Philippines

MeeT in Yaletown

Menya Itto

Mila

Milestone’s – Park Royal

Milestones – Tsawwassen

Milestones – Coquitlam

Milestones – Guildford

Milestones – Langley

Milestones – Southpoint

Minami Yaletown

Mintara on Burnaby Mountain

Missing Chopsticks

Mnimes Restaurant & Bar

Momo Hut Restaurant & Bar

Monarca Coxina Mexicana

Mosaic Restaurant

Moxies – Davie Street

Moxies – Langley

Moxies – Richmond

Moxies – West Georgia

Nana’s Green Tea

Notch8

Nuba – Gastown

Nuba – Kitsilano

Nuba – Mount Pleasant

Nuba – Yaletown

O’Hare’s GastroPub

Oceans 999

Old Spaghetti Factory

Omnitsky Delicatessen

Ophelia Mexican Kitchen

P2B Bistro & Bar

Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante

Palate Kitchen

Palki Indian Restaurant

Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

Parker Rooftop

Passaparola Burrata Bar

Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar

Paul Bakery, Café and Restaurant

Pepinos Spaghetti House

Pho Den

Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar

Pizzeria Spacca Napoli

Portobello Restaurant

Portuguese Club of Vancouver

Potluck Hawker Eatery

Pourhouse

Prestons Restaurant + Lounge Vancouver

Rail and River Bistro

Restaurant Yugo

Riley’s Fish + Steak

RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub

Rivers Reach Pub

Riverway Clubhouse

Robba da Matti – Gastown

Robba da Matti – Kitsilano

Robba da Matti – West End

Robba da Matti – Yaletown

Rocky Mountain Flatbread – Main Street

Romers – Kitsilano

Romers – Port Moody

Romers – River District

Ruex Cafe and Bar

RV’s Butter Kitchen

S+L Kitchen & Bar – Abbotsford

S+L Kitchen & Bar – Langley

S+L Kitchen & Bar – South Surrey

Saba Foods Yemeni Restaurant

Salmon n’Bannock Bistro

Say Mercy!

Seaside Provisions

Seasons in The Park

Shaughnessy Restaurant

Showcase Restaurant & Bar

Sidebar Grill

Sing Sing Beer Bar

Six Acres

Smitty’s Oyster House – Main Street

Smoke and Bones BBQ

Social

Sprezzatura

Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub

Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Steveston Seafood House

Stock & Supply

Sula Indian Restaurant – Davie Street

Sula Indian Restaurant -Commercial Drive

Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street

Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge

Tap & Barrel – Bridges

Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre

Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village

Tap & Barrel – Shipyards

Tap & Barrel – South Surrey

Tendon Kohaku

The Acorn

The Arbor

The Ballyhoo Public House

The Beach House

The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano

The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster

The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody

The Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock

The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill

The Cascade Room

The Farmhouse on 10th

The Flying Pig – Olympic Village

The Flying Pig – Yaletown

The French Table

The Greek – Gastown

The Greek – Yaletown

The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar

The Keg – Abbotsford

The Keg – Alberni

The Keg – Burnaby

The Keg – Coquitlam

The Keg – Dunsmuir

The Keg – Granville Island

The Keg – Langley

The Keg – Maple Ridge

The Keg – Morgan Creek

The Keg – Park Royal

The Keg – Richmond South

The Keg – Scott Road

The Keg – Yaletown

The Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill

The Living Room

The Lobby Restaurant

The Lodge Steakhouse

The Loft at Meadow Gardens

The Mackenzie Room

The Main on Main

The Sandbar

The Shoestring

The Teahouse

The Vancouver Fish Company

The Victor

The Wild Fig

Time & Place Kitchen | Bar

Toloache Mexican Kitchen

Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant

Torafuku

Tutto Restaurant & Bar

UNWIND Restaurant

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Ventura Room

Vijs

Village Taphouse

Virtuous Pie

Vivace on the Drive

VV Tapas Lounge

Water St. Cafe

WestOak Restaurant

WFG

Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

Yuu Japanese Tapas

ZARAK

ZUBU Ramen – Downtown

ZUBU Ramen – Kerrisdale

ZUBU Ramen – Metrotown

ZUBU Ramen – Park Royal