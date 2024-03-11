5 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: March 11 to 17

The first couple of days after springing forward for Daylight Saving Time are always tough. So we think you deserve to treat yourself to some tasty food events to make up for it.

From a curry competition featuring some of Vancouver’s top chefs to a special chef collaboration dinner series, here are five cant-miss food events happening in Vancouver.

Curry Cup

The 10th Curry Cup is here! Enjoy a showcase of local culinary talents and their curry creations, plus local beverages and desserts. Expect chefs like Chris Andraza from Lift Bar & Grill, Etienne Buddigh from Oddfish, Bad Ajagaonkar from Sula Indian Restaurant, and more (don’t worry, you’ll be able to taste all of their creations, too).

When: Monday, March 11

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall — 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 (plus taxes and fees)

For one night only, what is considered by many to be the best pastrami sandwich in Vancouver is returning.

Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen is returning for a pop-up night and marketplace at Kafka’s Coffee at 577 Great Northern Way.

The pop-up will feature two of Mensch’s most famous sandwiches, as well as some sweet Jewish delight for dessert.

When: Thursday, March 14

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery — 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (limit of two sandwiches)

Pie Day at The Pie Hole

You can head on over to The Pie Hole to celebrate National Pi(e) Day with a pretty sweet deal. You can grab one of the Pie Holes’ 4” pies for just $3.14. This will also mark The Pie Hole’s last day at its Kitsilano location before it relocates to its new spot.

When: March 14

Where: The Pie Hole — 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Maenam and Friends: A Dinner Series

Maenam, Vancouver’s award-winning Thai restaurant, is launching an exciting new special chefs collaboration dinner series. Chef-owner Angus An and his team will be exclusively joined by acclaimed chefs from around the world. This marks the first event of the series and will feature local talent Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, executive chef of Michelin-starred Published on Main.

When: March 17

Time: 5:30 to 8 pm

Where: 1938 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $200

Bite of Burnaby returns for its fourth year, featuring fixed-price menus at 62 participating restaurants, each ranging between $15 to $55+, alongside deals for under $15. New restaurants joining the festival include Claudio’s Ristorante, B&D Authentic Vietnamese, and Birdies Eats & Drinks.

When: March 1 to 31

Where: Participating restaurants across Burnaby

