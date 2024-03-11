FoodRestaurant Closings

Milestones Coquitlam not permanently closing, undergoing renovations

Mar 11 2024
In February, Dished reported Milestones Coquitlam would be closing after an employee confirmed it over the phone. The reason? The lease was too high.

However, it now looks like the restaurant won’t be closing for good.

“The Coquitlam location is closed for renovation,” a Milestones representative told Dished on Monday, March 11.

Additionally, the web page for the 2745 Barnet Highway location also says “closed for renovations.”

The restaurant closed its doors on March 3 for these renovations. Dished was also told a re-opening date is scheduled for late fall.

This reminds us of another notable Vancouver closure, Swiss Chalet, which switched between closing and not closing as well.

Will you be checking out the Coquitlam eatery once it’s fully renovated? Let us know in the comments.

Milestones Coquitlam

Address: 2745 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

