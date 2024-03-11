"A silly practice": Just a day after springing forward, Canadians already sick of Daylight Saving Time

Are you annoyed about losing an hour of sleep because of Daylight Saving Time (DST)? You’re hardly alone. A lot of people are fed up and reacting to what many feel is an outdated practice.

The clocks officially sprung forward by one hour on Sunday, March 10, at 2 am local time, and Canadians are just not having it.

The idea of Daylight Saving Time can be credited to a few people: George Vernon Hudson, an entomologist who wanted more daylight after work to collect insects; Benjamin Franklin, who tried to save money on candles and lamp oil; and builder William Willet, who proposed the idea in a manifesto titled “The Waste of Daylight.” In 1908, Thunder Bay became the first Canadian city to adopt the practice of Daylight Savings.

Some love the idea of an extra hour of daylight, which allows them to spend more time outdoors.

I ♥️♥️♥️♥️DST! Makes our days of sunshine & outdoor life longer. — RoxiMB (@RoxiOil_GasAB) March 9, 2024

Walks in the evening are a welcomed part of spring. 🌷 — Tereca Carr (@carrtereca_carr) March 10, 2024

Although DST may have had practical applications then, most Canadians aren’t exactly feeling it now. In fact, in 2019, someone even started a petition on Change.org demanding a stop to the practice. At the time of publishing this story, the petition had over 83,000 signatures of its 150,000 goal, with almost 3,000 Canadians signing on Monday, March 11.

On social media, many share the same sentiment.

Wasn’t this invented to give land owners an extra hour to make people work?

🧐🧐 — ⭐️ Pat-Star (@PatWallace) March 10, 2024

Extra hour?? What about the hour of light in the morning we lost? Tomorrow I will go to work in the dark. Why can we not just let the time be. — Aletta (@aletta_jd) March 10, 2024

I want year round standard time, none of this daylight savings time tomfoolery. — Kevin in Canada (@kjbrosha) March 9, 2024

I really dislike DST, and I would like all of Canada to follow Saskatchewan and stay on Standard Time, all year round. — Val (@Val_Koziol) March 9, 2024

It was and remains a silly practice at this latitude. — K.S. Mac (@Geognosis) March 9, 2024

Let’s hope we have another chance to vote and get rid of it once and for all. — Connie 🇨🇦 🟧🌈 #yeg #ClimateCrisisIsReal (@penner_connie) March 9, 2024

Besides feeling sleepy the next day, Canadians have convincing reasons to demand the end of DST.

According to a study published in 2023 by the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, even a one-hour change has been known to throw off the body’s internal clock and increase the risk of heart attacks.

A 2022 report by the Canadian Sleep Society states that Daylight Saving Time also negatively affects mental health, increases the risk of seizures, and has been known to cause more traffic and work-related accidents.

Ryan Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort, teamed up with Boston-based Titan Caskets to produce a video in a tongue-in-cheek response to the deadly effects of DST.

The video stars Oppenheimer actor David Dastmalchian. At first, it appears to be an ad for caskets, but Dastmalchian then urges people to check out the website BuryDaylightSavings.com where visitors are asked to “help us bury Daylight Savings forever” by calling their local representatives.

Spring forward and fall back… are just two ways it could happen. Let’s Bury Daylight Savings. pic.twitter.com/MrQn0m8UOi — Titan Casket (@TitanCasket) March 7, 2024

The clocks will change again on Sunday, November 3, as we “fall back” by one hour, so it will be interesting to see how Canadians feel about gaining an extra hour of sleep.

What are your thoughts?