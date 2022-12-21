5 notable food concepts with big Canadian expansion plans

We’ve got a lot of mainstream food brands opening across the country, and many international and homegrown names are looking to expand aggressively in Canada over the next several years.

Here are five food concepts with big Canadian expansion plans.

Good Earth Coffeehouse currently operates over 40 locations in six Canadian provinces, and it looks like that number will be much bigger in the next year.

The company’s continued expansion includes many cities across Canada. In 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, there will be five openings in Calgary, one in Edmonton, two in Victoria, and five across Ontario.

Many more are set to open beyond that looking further into 2023.

Odd Burger announced it would be opening dozens of new locations in BC and Alberta.

The popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain has signed a franchise deal for 36 Odd Burger locations to open in the provinces over the next seven years.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, aka the world’s largest barbecue concept, is planning a Canadian takeover.

The concept was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey, a WWI veteran. The first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was located in Dallas, Texas. Currently, there are 550 Dickey’s locations across the US and in eight other countries.

The company has sold development rights to more than 13 locations in the greater Edmonton area. There are also plans for up to 11 locations in Calgary, the brand tells us.

Looking east, Dickey’s is “in conversation” with several parties in Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.

France’s largest coffee shop chain, Columbus Café, has revealed some big expansion plans for Canada.

The cafe brand, which operates over 200 locations in France and 20 others around the world, tells Dished it’s planning on setting up shop in a serious way in the Canadian market over the next several years.

Columbus Café says it is planning to open a total of 100 locations in the country by 2025.

Super popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A has revealed that some big Canadian expansion plans are in the works.

The famous American joint, based out of Georgia, says it’s looking to expand with 20 new locations in our country by 2025.

Founded in 1967 and best known for its signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries, the concept has plans to grow from “six to 20 stores by 2025.”

After 2025, the chain is aiming to open seven to 10 restaurants per year.