Calling all lovers of plant-based eats! Odd Burger has announced it will be opening dozens of new locations in BC and Alberta.

The popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain has signed a franchise deal for 36 Odd Burger locations to open in the provinces over the next seven years.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

This concept operates locations in Toronto, London, Windsor, and Vaughan.

It also recently announced plans for outposts in Calgary, Alberta, and Victoria, BC, which are in the “site selection stage,” according to the company.

We’ll keep you posted on the exact addresses once they are revealed; stay tuned!